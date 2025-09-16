Philadelphia House Flipper Combats 6 Squatters at One Time

Jon from Brotherly Love Real Estate

Brotherly Love Real Estate, a Philadelphia house buyer, gets creative when dealing with six different squatters at the same time.

This particular case tested our patience and our processes. But at the end of the day, seeing the home cleared and ready for renovation reminded us why we do this work.” — Alex Capozzolo

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brotherly Love Real Estate , a local homebuyer known for revitalizing properties across Philadelphia, recently faced an unusual challenge: six squatters occupying multiple of their properties simultaneously. Rather than viewing the situation as a setback, the team approached it with patience, care, and a strategic plan to ensure a safe and legal resolution.“Dealing with squatters is never easy, but it’s part of what we do,” said Alex Capozzolo, co-founder of Brotherly Love Real Estate. “Our goal isn’t just to clear a property. It’s to do it the right way, respecting everyone involved while restoring the home so it can be safe and livable for future owners.”Capozzolo went on to say that squatters aren’t always the ‘bad guys’ in the situation. People are down on their luck all the time. Sometimes, there could be a house occupied by a tenant, and the landlord is a slumlord. That could eventually turn into a squatter situation where the squatter isn’t necessarily at fault.The properties in question are located throughout North Philly. There are dozens of vacant homes throughout this neighborhood, making it prime for squatter break-ins. Each squatter situation requires delicate handling. Brotherly Love Real Estate worked closely with local authorities and legal professionals to comply with city ordinances and tenant rights.“What’s interesting is that each situation is different,” Capozzolo continued. “Sometimes it’s one person who’s fallen on hard times; sometimes it’s multiple residents with different circumstances. We treat each case individually because there’s no one-size-fits-all solution.”Brotherly Love Real Estate has built a reputation for purchasing homes in varying conditions that other buyers shy away from. It’s risky and not easy work. However, the grass is greener on the other side of these tough renovations. By taking on challenging projects, the company helps revitalize neighborhoods, provide opportunities for new homeowners, and support the city’s overall housing market.“This particular case tested our patience and our processes,” Capozzolo added. “But at the end of the day, seeing the home cleared and ready for renovation reminded us why we do this work. Transforming a property from a complicated situation into a safe, welcoming space is incredibly rewarding.”When house flippers in the City of Brotherly Love come across squatters, it’s often a losing battle. You cannot just call the cops to have them removed if they successfully break in and start squatting in a rental property or house flip. The story is different if it’s your primary residence. These laws are viewed as squatter-friendly, making it difficult to manage flip projects in tougher neighborhoods.Alex mentioned that he and his partner, Jon, now install home security systems at every house flip they do – just in case. Brotherly Love Real Estate gives squatters credit wherever possible, attempting to empathize and relate with them. A common way that they ultimately get squatters to leave is by paying them cash in exchange for the keys, known as “cash for keys”.

