Free2move Takes the Stage at MOVE America 2025

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free2move , the premier provider of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions, is leading the conversation around innovative, accessible vehicle access. Benjamin Maillard, General Manager of Free2move North America, will take the stage as part of the Innovations in Automotive Retail and Mobility Access Panel at the MOVE America show in Detroit. The event gathers top-level executives and disruptors in mobility to explore emerging business models, technology, and sustainable strategies across the American mobility landscape.Rethinking AffordabilityAmid rising interest rates, inflation, and tighter credit conditions, Maillard suggests the automotive industry redefines affordability beyond just the automobile sticker price, making vehicle access the priority:“Affordability isn’t about owning less car, it’s about paying only for the car you truly use.” Flexible access models such as subscription services, carsharing, and modular leasing enable consumers to avoid long-term debt, giving them mobility now while preserving financial flexibility for the future.Maillard adds that mobility is a critical necessity. With uncertainty across jobs and creditworthiness, consumers need alternatives that preserve financial agility.Supporting Dealers and OEMsMaillard consistently highlights how dealers and OEMs can embrace new retail processes that support both affordability and profitability:“If the customer and the car are yours, the value should be too.” By equipping dealers with rental-style tools including fleet management systems, embedded services (insurance, maintenance), and digital platforms, all seamlessly integrated within Dealer’s workflow, Free2move ensures value remains within their ecosystem, building customer relationships and unlocking recurring revenue streams.For more information, or for an interview with Free2move, please contact Dalyce at 403-869-3259.About Free2moveFree2move is a global mobility provider offering a complete and unique ecosystem to its individual and business customers. Driven by data and technology, Free2move makes the customer experience its top priority. Clean, safe, affordable and accessible via a single app, the offering includes free-floating car-sharing, short, medium and long-term car rental, subscription-based car-sharing and parking services. Free2move currently has more than six million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles and 500,000 parking spaces. Headquartered in Paris, the company is part of the global automotive manufacturer and mobility provider Stellantis.For further information: https://www.free2move.com

