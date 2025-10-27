Senate Bill 1074 Printer's Number 1261

PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - Sponsors COLEMAN, STREET, KANE, VOGEL

Short Title An Act amending the act of December 20, 1983 (P.L.260, No.72), referred to as the Public Adjuster Licensing Law, further providing for definitions, for license, for written disclosure of financial interest and for bond; providing for fees, for requirements and prohibitions and for separate pre-contract disclosure; and further providing for contract and for revocation, etc., of license.

Memo Subject Updating the Public Adjuster Licensing Law

Generated 10/27/2025 05:00 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.