Senate Bill 1074 Printer's Number 1261

PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - Sponsors

COLEMAN, STREET, KANE, VOGEL

An Act amending the act of December 20, 1983 (P.L.260, No.72), referred to as the Public Adjuster Licensing Law, further providing for definitions, for license, for written disclosure of financial interest and for bond; providing for fees, for requirements and prohibitions and for separate pre-contract disclosure; and further providing for contract and for revocation, etc., of license.

Updating the Public Adjuster Licensing Law

Generated 10/27/2025 05:00 PM

