Senate Resolution 128 Printer's Number 0975

PENNSYLVANIA, November 19 - Sponsors PHILLIPS-HILL, BOSCOLA, BARTOLOTTA, DUSH, VOGEL, TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, FARRY, FONTANA, STEFANO, KIM, ARGALL, ROTHMAN, J. WARD, COMITTA, SCHWANK

Short Title A Resolution encouraging the Department of Community and Economic Development to partner with the private sector and tourism promotion entities to establish and promote a Pennsylvania Sweet and Salty Trail to honor and recognize the importance and value of the confectionery, snack food, food manufacturing and agricultural industries in this great Commonwealth.

Memo Subject Sweet & Salty Trail Resolution

Generated 11/19/2025 07:56 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.