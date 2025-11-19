Submit Release
Senate Resolution 128 Printer's Number 0975

PENNSYLVANIA, November 19 - Sponsors

PHILLIPS-HILL, BOSCOLA, BARTOLOTTA, DUSH, VOGEL, TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, FARRY, FONTANA, STEFANO, KIM, ARGALL, ROTHMAN, J. WARD, COMITTA, SCHWANK

Short Title

A Resolution encouraging the Department of Community and Economic Development to partner with the private sector and tourism promotion entities to establish and promote a Pennsylvania Sweet and Salty Trail to honor and recognize the importance and value of the confectionery, snack food, food manufacturing and agricultural industries in this great Commonwealth.

Memo Subject

Sweet & Salty Trail Resolution

