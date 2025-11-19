Senate Bill 1096 Printer's Number 1317
PENNSYLVANIA, November 19 - Senate Bill 1096
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
J. WARD, BARTOLOTTA, MALONE, STEFANO, BAKER, FLYNN, MILLER
Short Title
An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for supplemental funding for rural infrastructure.
Memo Subject
Investing in Rural Infrastructure
Actions
|1317
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Nov. 17, 2025
|Reported as committed, Nov. 19, 2025
|First consideration, Nov. 19, 2025
Generated 11/19/2025 07:56 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.