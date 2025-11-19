Senate Bill 1096 Printer's Number 1317

PENNSYLVANIA, November 19 - Senate Bill 1096 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors J. WARD, BARTOLOTTA, MALONE, STEFANO, BAKER, FLYNN, MILLER Short Title An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for supplemental funding for rural infrastructure. Memo Subject Investing in Rural Infrastructure Actions 1317 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Nov. 17, 2025 Reported as committed, Nov. 19, 2025 First consideration, Nov. 19, 2025 Generated 11/19/2025 07:56 PM

