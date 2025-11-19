Senate Bill 979 Printer's Number 1141
PENNSYLVANIA, November 19 - Senate Bill 979
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BROWN, CULVER, FONTANA, STEFANO, MILLER
Short Title
An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in consolidated county assessment, further providing for changes in assessed valuation.
Memo Subject
Reinvestment in Housing Legislation
Actions
|1141
|Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, Sept. 4, 2025
|Reported as committed, Nov. 19, 2025
|First consideration, Nov. 19, 2025
