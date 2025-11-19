Submit Release
Senate Bill 979 Printer's Number 1141

PENNSYLVANIA, November 19 - Senate Bill 979

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BROWN, CULVER, FONTANA, STEFANO, MILLER

Short Title

An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in consolidated county assessment, further providing for changes in assessed valuation.

Memo Subject

Reinvestment in Housing Legislation

Actions

1141 Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, Sept. 4, 2025
Reported as committed, Nov. 19, 2025
First consideration, Nov. 19, 2025

Senate Bill 979 Printer's Number 1141

