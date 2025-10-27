Transworld’s Tom Milana Kicks Off Junior Achievement 3DE Senior Consultancy Program at McArthur High School

Thomas Milana M&A Advisor Transworld Business Advisors Global Tom Milana meeting McArthur High School students during Junior Achievement 3DE kickoff session on business brokerage and entrepreneurship education. The Transworld Business Advisors team with Junior Achievement 3DE students at McArthur High School during the 2025 Senior Consultancy kickoff event

Transworld’s Tom Milana leads JA 3DE kickoff at McArthur High, introducing students to business brokerage and entrepreneurship.

Real-world business lessons today create the entrepreneurs of tomorrow” — Tom Milana

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas R. Milana, Partner and Master Certified Business Intermediary at Transworld Business Advisors, led the opening session of the Junior Achievement 3DE Senior Consultancy Program at Hollywood McArthur High School on Friday, October 17th.

The session served as an introduction to the world of business brokerage — how companies are confidentially bought, sold, and valued — while highlighting Transworld’s global leadership in the business advisory and M&A industry.

Milana was joined by his Transworld colleagues Alan Kaye, Leanne Erwin, Marty Fishman, Harrison Kays, and Jake Tobin, a proud Junior Achievement alumnus now thriving as a business broker. Together, they shared professional insights, discussed the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and business ownership, and outlined the consulting project the students will complete throughout the academic year.

The McArthur High School seniors arrived well-prepared, presenting their resumes and thoughtful questions about business brokerage, valuation, and deal structure. The kickoff session laid the groundwork for a powerful collaboration between the Transworld advisors and the students, who will spend the next several months working through real-world business scenarios.

Transworld will return for five additional monthly sessions, each covering a key phase of the transaction process — from business analysis and valuation to marketing, negotiation, and exit strategy. The program will conclude in May 2026 with student presentations of their consulting projects and a Senior Banquet hosted by Junior Achievement of South Florida.

The initiative is a partnership between Junior Achievement of South Florida and Broward County Schools, led by Jill Reipsa, Jennifer Willis, Morgan D’Jangali, Sharon Alexander, and Christina Lulo, whose leadership continues to foster dynamic learning opportunities that connect classroom theory to business reality.

“Helping these students understand how businesses are valued and transitioned is incredibly rewarding,” said Milana. “They’re asking smart questions, thinking critically, and seeing how the world of business works beyond the textbooks.”

Founded in 1979, Transworld Business Advisors is the world’s leading business brokerage firm, specializing in the confidential sale, acquisition, and franchising of privately held companies. With over 250 offices in 20 countries, Transworld remains committed to its mission of ‘Doing Good Deals for Good People.’

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.