Transworld Business Advisors Announces Exclusive Mandate for Confidential Latin American Fintech Platform

Confidential Latin American fintech platform for auto and equipment lending now offered for acquisition through Transworld’s cross-border M&A team.

This mandate represents a significant opportunity for an established strategic or financial buyer active in the lending and leasing ecosystem.” — Thomas R. Milana, Partner and Master Certified Business Intermediary

MIAMI, FLORIDA, MEXICO, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors, a global leader in business brokerage, mergers and acquisitions, announced its exclusive engagement to represent a confidential Latin American software and technology company serving the auto and equipment finance industry.

The company provides specialized B2B software solutions supporting consumer and small business lending operations for major financial institutions and captive lenders across the region. Its platform enhances origination, credit decisioning, portfolio management, and reporting for lenders seeking scalability, compliance, and modernized digital infrastructure.

"The platform is built for scale and sits in one of the fastest-growing financial-technology corridors in the world”, said Thomas R. Milana, P.A., Partner and Master Certified Business Intermediary, Director of International Sales, M&A at Transworld Business Advisors.

Milana is leading the engagement alongside his partner Fernando Mello, MBA, Certified M&A Professional, and in collaboration with Transworld’s Mexico master franchise partners Davie Sierra and Janeth Pacheco, who jointly support cross-border deal execution throughout Latin America.

The ideal acquirer would be a financial-technology or software company with:

• A proven track record in lending or leasing technology

• Experience operating B2B SaaS platforms

• An existing international or multi-country structure

• The capability to integrate and scale a specialized solution across diverse Latin American markets

Depending on strategic alignment, the opportunity may appeal to:

• Fintech groups expanding into Latin American asset-based lending

• Software consolidators and PE-backed platforms focused on financial services

• Regional or global lenders seeking to internalize core credit-management technology

“Latin America continues to experience strong demand for advanced lending technology,” Milana added. “This platform is positioned squarely where institutional lenders are investing most aggressively.”

The engagement is confidential. Detailed materials will be released only to qualified parties upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement and completion of Transworld’s buyer-vetting process.

