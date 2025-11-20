Tom Milana Honored at 2025 SFBW Apogee Awards for Excellence in Business Advisory

Recognized by SFBW for Excellence in Business Advisory at the 2025 Apogee Awards, with Transworld partners and community leaders in attendance.

A privilege to stand among such accomplished leaders. Florida’s business community is vibrant and forward-moving. I’m grateful for the partners, colleagues, and friends who push excellence every day”
— Tom Milana

WILTON MANORS; FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Milana, Partner and Master Certified Business Intermediary at Transworld Business Advisors / Transworld M&A Advisors, was recognized today at the 2025 South Florida Business & Wealth (SFBW) Apogee Awards for Excellence in Business Advisory. The luncheon event took place at The Venue in Wilton Manors, celebrating South Florida leaders who elevate their industries through high-impact professional achievement.

Transworld Business Advisors served as a Silver Sponsor of the event, with CEO Andy Cagnetta attending alongside partners Peter Berg, Randy Bring, Joe Hamza, Alan Kaye, and Jake Tobin, who joined to support Milana’s recognition and represent one of the country’s largest business brokerage and lower-middle-market M&A advisory firms.

Milana was also joined by long-time industry colleagues including corporate attorney Deborah Carman and Sharon Alexander of Junior Achievement of South Florida, both of whom collaborate with Milana on community, educational, and philanthropic initiatives supporting entrepreneurship and business education.

Milana’s advisory work spans Florida, the United States, and international markets, including Latin America and Europe, with specialization across construction, manufacturing, distribution, hospitality, technology, and cross-border M&A engagements. His work with Junior Achievement’s 3DE Senior Consultancy Program continues to bring real-world business education into local high schools, preparing the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The SFBW Apogee Awards highlight C-suite executives and distinguished leaders who influence South Florida’s economic strength, strategic innovation, and community impact.

About Transworld Business Advisors

Transworld Business Advisors is the world’s largest business brokerage organization, specializing in business sales, mergers and acquisitions, and franchise development. With more than 40 years of experience and 250+ offices worldwide, Transworld provides business owners and acquirers with expert advisory, valuation, and transaction services.

Tom Milana Honored at 2025 SFBW Apogee Awards for Excellence in Business Advisory

About

Thomas Milana is a responsible, ethical, and results-oriented advisor with a singular mission: to help his clients achieve their goals. Known for consistently securing above-market valuations, Tom brings unwavering professionalism, integrity, and a client-first mindset to every transaction. A dedicated family man, he balances his high-performing career with a grounded, values-based approach to life and business. With over 33 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, Tom is recognized as one of approximately 50 professionals worldwide to hold the esteemed Master Certified Business Intermediary (MCBI) designation. As Managing Director and Director of International Business Sales, he specializes in the confidential marketing and sale of businesses across the globe, focusing on Upper Main Street and Lower Middle Market transactions ranging from $1 million to $100 million in revenue. Tom has successfully facilitated hundreds of transactions totaling more than $1 billion in personal sales volume. His track record spans a wide array of industries and includes working with both private and publicly held companies worldwide. His strength lies in maximizing value through expert valuation, strategic marketing, and confidential, skillful negotiation. His outstanding performance and commitment to excellence have earned him top industry honors, including induction into the Transworld “Hall of Fame”, the BBF “Deal Maker Award”, the IBBA Chairman’s Circle Award, and the Transworld President’s Club. He is also the sole recipient of the Transworld International Award and a proud honoree of the Jerry Efros Award. A seasoned world traveler, avid motorcyclist, and food enthusiast, Tom brings a global perspective to his work. His deep understanding of international markets has led to numerous successful cross-border transactions, particularly in the Caribbean and Western Europe.

