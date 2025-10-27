App sensation JustDinner.Club makes the cut to join the Pegasus Venture’s Accelerator program for Fall of 2025.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pegasus Venture Funds has a robust Accelerator program for startups that show promise within their niche, but need attention, guidance and the occasional push to 􀏐ine tune their product or service. And Pegasus has the VC talent for just such guidance and delivery.JustDinneris a Social Dining App that caters to Foodies in that it aligns like-minded people to seek one another out.The App has a proprietary algorithm that allows AI driven Guest selection, date/time selection, best restaurant selection and even Ride-Share selection, all from the App interface with just 5 clicks.JustDinner.Club and PJ Phillips were chosen from among thousands of applications to be selected based on Pegasus strict criteria with less than 1% gaining access to such a valuable program.JustDinner and PJ Phillips are not your typical Founder and startup. After 31 years working in the 􀏐inancial services industry Mr. Phillips takes a hiatus to follow his passion to launch a Social Dining platform. And this is not his first startup. Mr. Phillips launched a full-service Investment Advisory firm in 2001 and sold it in 2008. Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, lots of ideas were floated at the dinner table with lessons handed down. To expand further, he was the only child to ever work at a corporation, where he used both disciplines to navigate the short-term and long-term chores of daily corporate life.After the Pegasus Accelerator, JustDinner plans on moving to the next round of his robust plan to take the Social Dining App worldwide. They will execute onecity at a time with capital and partnerships in the Food and Beverage industries.“We are happy to be apart of such a great program with so many sharp minds from so many different industries and view points.” Stated Mr. Phillips.JustDinner LLC is located in the Phoenix Metro area where they launched in March of this year. Next venues include San Diego, Chicago, Miami, and Austin.About JustDinner™JustDinner is redefining social dining by removing the pressure of traditional relationship apps. We are designed for professionals, food lovers, and social connectors, and the app fosters real conversations over great meals.JustDinner, LLC maybe reached via info@JustDinner.ClubAll rights reserved. All marks are owned by their respective owners.

