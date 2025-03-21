JustDinner Announces Social Dining with; 5 Clicks to a Dinner Date. From Guest selection to ride-share.

SCOTTDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JustDinner™, the innovative new social dining app is set to transform the way people connect over meals; from daters to networking, to those working from home and seeking great company. All with its Trademarked flow process. JustDinner removes the pressure of romantic expectations, offering a refreshing way for like-minded individuals to share a great dining experience purely for the joy of conversation and good company.How JustDinner Works – “5 Clicks to Dinner™”The app simplifies social dining into a seamless five-step process:1. Sign Up & Set Up Your Profile: Users can create a profile in under two minutes, making it quick and easy to get started.2. Hosts Find Guests: A "Host" browses potential "Guests" and selects someone to invite to dinner. Guests can also "wave" at Hosts they’re interested in meeting, prompting an invitation.3. Choose their Favorite Restaurant: The Host picks Guest’s favorite location, ensuring a familiar and enjoyable dining experience.4. Select the Date & Time + Ride-Share (Uber) Option: Guests preset their availability, making scheduling easy. Hosts can even arrange a rideshare (Uber) for themselves or their Guests.5. Confirm & Enjoy: The Guest receives the invitation and confirms then it's time for a no-pressure, meaningful dinner.A Fresh Take on Social Connection"JustDinner is about bringing people together over a meal, free from the pressures of dating expectations," said Joe Philips, Founder of JustDinner. "In today's fast-paced world, authentic conversations matter more than ever. Whether you're networking, making new friends, or just enjoying great food, JustDinner makes it effortless with our 5-clicks to dinner flow.”Why JustDinner created the Trademarked Dinner Date flow• For a No “Date” Pressure: It’s about conversation, not romance.• To Meet Someone new – Based on your interests, hobbies and believes.• You’re in control - Host/Guest arrangements• Ride-Friendly: Arrange a ride for yourself or your Guest for convenience.• Guest’s Familiar Favorites: Hosts pick a Guest’s preferred restaurant, ensuring a comfortable setting.• Seamless Invitations: Host and Guests use the App for quick and seamless invites.About JustDinner™JustDinner is redefining social dining by removing the pressure of traditional relationship apps. We are designed for professionals, food lovers, and social connectors, the app fosters real conversations over great meals.For more information, visit JustDinner.Club or info@JustDinner.ClubDisclosures:All rights reserved, JustDinner, LLC and Paul J Phillips, Jr. Uber and Linkedin are their own respective registered marks and rights.

