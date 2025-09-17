Submit Release
JustDinner.Club is excited to be highlighting Arizona's top restaurants via AZ Restaurant Week - Sept 19th to 28th.

JustDinner the App designed for Foodies to mix and mingle while finding liked minded Foodies for a Social Dining Experience.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JustDinner®, the innovative new social dining app is set to transform the way people connect over meals; designed for Foodies to align with others using a new AI algorithm generates the perfect dinner partner. Hosting or as the Guest, JustDinner aligns you.

JustDinner.Club is excited to be highlighting our local Arizona restaurants that are participating in the bi-annual Az Restaurant Weeks (Sept 19th – 28th) throughout the Metro-Phoenix area.

With premier restaurant conglomerates like; Landry’s, (Mortons, Saltgrass, Claim Jumper, Ocean Club, Chart House and more) Darden Restaurants (Eddie V’s, Capital Grille, Cheddars – from Scratch Kitchen, Longhorn Steak house, Ruth Chris and more) and many locale flavors being present for this outstanding event put on by Arizona Restaurants

JustDinner® is an App built for Foodies and the Solo-Diners to match via our AI algo that takes all their personality and dining experience factors for the perfect Social Dining experience. Five clicks to dinner™ - JustDinner can match in just 5 Clicks; from selection of Guests to invite to Car service. All built into one App.

Join JustDinner® from September 19, 2025 to September 28, 2025 at these fine establishments.
JustDinner is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. We are limited to the Metro Phoenix area at this time.
September 12, 2025
JustDinner, LLC
Scottdale/Phoenix Az

Disclosures:
All rights reserved, JustDinner, LLC and Paul J Phillips, Jr. Uber, Linkedin, Landrys and Darden are their own respective registered marks and rights.

Paul Phillips
Just Dinner, LLC
