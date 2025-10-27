Iowa Department of Education awards $3.8 million to 28 school districts, public charter schools, to further advance reading proficiency

Awards will support school district and public charter school development of local literacy plans aligned to the Science of Reading and Iowa’s statewide Comprehensive State Literacy Plan

The Iowa Department of Education awarded $3.8 million in competitive subgrants to 28 Iowa school districts and public charter schools to develop and implement local plans for accelerating student reading proficiency.

“Iowa is prioritizing early literacy in classrooms all across our state and supporting the teacher-parent partnerships so critical to helping children become excellent readers,” said Gov. Reynolds. “With these grants, we will continue to support students as they learn to read through proven approaches, so they can spend a lifetime reading to learn.”

Nationally, the Iowa Department of Education was selected to receive over $24 million in a multi-year federal Comprehensive Literacy State Development grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Education to advance effective evidence-based literacy practices and interventions across the state. The Iowa Department of Education’s grant builds upon comprehensive early literacy legislation championed by Governor Reynolds.

“Over the past two years, Iowa has advanced rigorous academic standards, instructional materials, learning interventions, personalized tutoring and professional development, and our collective work has made a remarkable difference for students across Iowa,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “Building upon the momentum of Iowa’s incredible early literacy gains, the Department is excited to celebrate and support each of these awardees in realizing their commitment to evidence-based reading instruction that accelerates learning for all students.”

Results from the 2025 Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress show Iowa is making impressive gains in literacy. Proficiency for students who were in third grade during the 2023-24 school year showed outstanding gains as fourth graders in 2024-25—jumping 11 percentage points following implementation of the Literacy Changes Lives Act enacted in 2024.

As a part of the Comprehensive Literacy State Development grant, the Department will continue to expand its support of schools implementing Science of Reading-aligned instruction, including through continued professional learning, school-based leadership supports, high-quality instructional materials, community and family partnerships, and high-dose tutoring informed by student data.

The following 28 districts and public charter schools were selected for an initial planning subgrant to support costs associated with local literacy plan development, including hiring literacy consultants, providing professional development on the Science of Reading for Literacy Leadership Team members and attending evidence-based professional learning events in partnership with the Department.

● Belmond-Klemme Community School District

● Charles City Community School District

● Clarinda Community School District

● Council Bluffs Community School District

● Denison Community School District

● Des Moines Public Schools

● Dubuque Community School District

● Eagle Grove Community School District

● Essex Community School District

● Estherville Lincoln Central Community School District

● Fort Dodge Community School District

● Graettinger-Terril Community School District

● Great Oaks High School and Career Center Des Moines

● Keokuk Community School District

● Knoxville Community School District

● Lamoni Community School District

● Marshalltown Community School District

● Mormon Trail Community School District

● Ottumwa Community School District

● Red Oak Community School District

● Riverside Community School District

● River Valley Community School District

● Ruthven-Ayrshire Community School District

● Saydel Community School District

● Seymour Community School District

● Spencer Community School District

● South Page Community School District

● Storm Lake Community School District

The amount awarded to each successful applicant for the initial planning subgrant varies based on the student population served and the details outlined in each respective applicant’s plan. Awardees that demonstrate completion of the planning subgrant expectations will have the opportunity to apply for additional implementation subgrants over four years through 2029.

The Department will also work closely with institutions of higher education to align accredited teacher preparation programs to the Science of Reading, while continuing to support schools implementing evidence-based LETRS® professional learning for educators. The Iowa Department of Education’s grant will focus on improving literacy outcomes for all children and on meeting the needs of children who are reading below grade level and students who need differentiated instruction.

In determining awards, priority was given to competitive applicants that aligned local literacy plans to Iowa’s Comprehensive State Literacy Plan with a focus on improving literacy outcomes for all children and meeting the needs of children who are reading below grade level. Each awardee met the required eligibility criteria based on the population to be served, which includes:

Total student enrollment with at least 50% at elementary and middle schools or 40% at high schools from low-income backgrounds;

Partnership commitments with one or more early childhood education programs serving children from low-income backgrounds (for plans serving grades K-5);

Total student enrollment with less than 70% of students proficient in literacy or English language arts; and

Achievement gaps in reading performance between overall student results and those of certain student groups, including children from low-income backgrounds, children with disabilities and children who are English learners.

Additional consideration was given to representation of small, medium and large districts across all nine of Iowa’s geographic AEA and superintendent regions.

The Comprehensive Literacy State Development program is authorized under Sections 2221-2225 of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended (ESEA). The purpose of the discretionary grants is to create a comprehensive literacy program to advance literacy skills, including pre-literacy skills, reading and writing for children from birth through grade 12.

Information on the Iowa’s Comprehensive Literacy State Development Grant is available on the Department’s website.