A model for modern learning

Computer science is more than just an elective in the Marion Independent School District. It is incorporated into core lessons throughout elementary school, setting a strong foundation for students in the computer and data sciences throughout their educational journey.

When broken down into basic vocabulary, algorithms and pattern recognition, computer and data science become second nature for Iowa’s youngest learners.

In our latest video that kicks off this year’s Computer Science Education Week (CSEd Week), check out what Marion Independent School District is doing to integrate computer science into their elementary curriculum.

For 2025, computer science at the elementary level is being celebrated through Iowa’s CSEd Week theme, "Elementary, My Dear Coder. Visit the Department’s CSEd Week webpage to sign up for free events this week and to find additional computer science resources.

For questions regarding Iowa’s CSEd Week, contact Michelle Meier, computer science education consultant, at michelle.meier@iowa.gov.