Department opens application period to support preschool programs for children who are at risk

The Iowa Department of Education is now accepting grant applications for the Shared Visions Preschool Program for fiscal years 2027-31. Iowa schools and programs serving preschool children who meet certain at-risk criteria are encouraged to apply for the five-year grant opportunity.

The Shared Visions Preschool Program provides quality child development programs for children who are at-risk across the state. To apply for the grant, preschool programs are required to serve children ages 3-5 who meet eligibility requirements and comply with one of the following preschool program standards:

In partnership with the Child Development Coordinating Council, the Department awarded programs in 29 counties through the Shared Visions Preschool Program in fiscal year 2026.

Funding for the Shared Visions Preschool Program is dependent on state appropriations. As established in Iowa Code, the CDCC advises the Department on the administration and implementation of the Shared Visions Preschool Program and the Shared Visions Parent Support Program, two state-funded at-risk programs for children ages birth to 5. Funding must be used by the CDCC to award grants for programs which provide services to families and children meeting identified risk factors.

Grant application materials for the Shared Visions Preschool Program can be accessed in IowaGrants. A recorded informational webinar to review legislation and the application process is available to assist applicants. All grant applications must be submitted by Feb. 6, 2026, at 4:30 p.m.

For more information on the program and application process, visit the Department’s Shared Visions Programs webpage. Specific questions can be directed to Marianne Adams, early childhood consultant, at marianne.adams@iowa.gov.