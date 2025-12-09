Application period for the new Iowa Purple Star School designation ends this month

Iowa schools have until Dec. 31 to apply to participate in a new initiative dedicated to supporting the success of Iowa students from military families. Through the inaugural Iowa Purple Star School Program, official designations will be awarded to Iowa schools that show a strong commitment to military-connected students and implement effective strategies that foster stability and achievement.

“Military families make great sacrifices for our state and country, and as a result, military-connected students may face unique challenges, such as relocation or having a parent deployed out of state,” said Jathan Chicoine, military veteran and education program consultant at the Iowa Department of Education. “With an Iowa Purple Star School designation, Iowa schools can demonstrate their commitment to providing students with comfort, understanding and resources along with supports for perseverance and success, both in and out of the classroom.”

To earn an Iowa Purple Star School designation, Iowa schools must implement the following requirements:

Designate a staff member, such as a counselor, teacher or administrator, to serve as a military liaison for students and families.

Maintain a dedicated webpage with resources tailored to military-connected families.

Host programs and events that raise awareness and provide support for military-connected students.

Offer staff professional development focused on the challenges military-connected students may face.

Iowa public school districts and accredited nonpublic schools can apply for the Iowa Purple Star School designation. All designations will be awarded next spring, and awardees will be honored during a statewide ceremony.

The Iowa Purple Star School Program was established through bipartisan support and a unanimous vote of Senate File 275, which was signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this year. The legislation was supported by a wide range of government and military organizations, including the Iowa Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3).

The Iowa Purple Star School Program application and other resources can be found on the Department’s webpage.

