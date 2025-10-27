Deputy Minister Peace Mabe: G20 side event on Languages and Cultural Resilience G20 Culture Working Group Meeting

MECs present here,

Good afternoon, good evening — and perhaps good morning in other parts of the world.

It gives me great pleasure to address you as we gather to engage on this critical subject: the role of languages in cultural resilience and sustainable development.

Let me begin by expressing heartfelt thanks to each of you for accepting our invitation. Your presence and active participation are deeply appreciated. Your contributions today will be instrumental in shaping our collective efforts, particularly in preparing the deliverables for this G20 Side Event on Languages and Cultural Resilience under the Culture Working Group.

Importantly, your insights will guide how we respond to the urgent call to elevate languages — not only as carriers of identity and heritage — but as powerful economic enablers that drive innovation, job creation, and social cohesion, both across the African continent and globally.

Today’s gathering holds even greater significance because of where we are gathered: the Luthuli Museum, a national heritage site that honours one of South Africa’s most revered leaders — Chief Albert Luthuli. Chief Luthuli was not only a trailblazer in our country’s liberation movement, but also the first African to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his unwavering commitment to peace, human dignity, and justice.

Holding this G20 Side Event here is symbolic and profoundly meaningful. Chief Luthuli’s life and legacy are steeped in the values of unity in diversity, peaceful dialogue, and inclusive nation-building — the very principles that underpin our conversation today about the role of language in bridging divides and strengthening cultural resilience.

In his own words, "The road to freedom is via the cross." His leadership reminds us of that cultural preservation and social progress are not mutually exclusive — they are deeply interconnected. It is fitting, then, that as we discuss the future of language and culture in a digital, globalised world, we do so in a space that embodies moral courage, cultural pride, and visionary leadership.

On behalf of the G20 Presidency, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture affirms its belief that the G20 Cultural Working Group carries a unique and vital mandate. Culture and language are powerful tools — capable of fostering meaningful dialogue, bridging social and digital divides, and promoting inclusive multilingualism and multiculturalism. Through this shared effort, we build the foundations of peace, mutual understanding, and sustainable development.

We believe that G20 members — as representatives of the world’s leading economies — are uniquely positioned to highlight the importance of culture and language in driving growth. This includes leveraging digital innovation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) responsibly to promote linguistic diversity, enable access, and protect indigenous languages and knowledge systems.

As we navigate this discussion, let us also remain conscious of the challenges and opportunities posed by digital transformation. Human language technologies and AI must serve to expand access, safeguard diversity, and ensure that no language — and no community — is left behind.

These principles are reflected in the International Decade of Indigenous Languages (IDIL 2022–2032). This global initiative challenges us not only to recognise the value of indigenous languages but to act decisively to preserve and revitalise them — for the benefit of present and future generations.

I am especially pleased to acknowledge the presence of traditional leaders here today — the guardians of Indigenous Knowledge Systems and languages. Your voices are central to this dialogue and to our shared vision.

Program Director, allow me to thank, in advance, all panellists, moderators, participants, and stakeholders for your invaluable contributions. May this event serve as a catalyst for deeper collaboration and greater investment in our cultural and linguistic assets.

As we look to the future, let us ensure that our policies and programmes are inclusive, responsive, and future-oriented. We must strengthen frameworks that position languages and cultures as both social assets and economic forces, recognising language practitioners, artists, creatives, and cultural workers as essential contributors to development.

Hosting this G20 Side Event in South Africa — and specifically here at the Luthuli Museum — reminds us that our diversity is not a limitation, but a strength. As the philosophy of Ubuntu teaches us: “I am because we are.” In the same spirit, our languages reflect the collective memory, resilience, and creativity of our people.

By investing in linguistic diversity, we not only protect cultural heritage but unlock new opportunities for innovation, education, and inclusive economic growth. Through our languages, we shape more equitable knowledge societies — where every voice is valued, and no culture is marginalised.

Furthermore, as we build forward, collaboration between governments, academia, civil society, the private sector, and communities will be vital. Let us commit to forging innovative pathways that integrate languages into digital economies, widen access to technology, and make multilingualism a vehicle for peace, prosperity, and shared human development.

Let the legacy of this gathering be a renewed global partnership — one that places linguistic and cultural diversity at the heart of development and ensures that every language, no matter how small, continues to tell the story of its people to the world.

I wish you all fruitful deliberations that go beyond dialogue and result in tangible actions — actions that honour our past, respond to the present, and safeguard our cultural futures.

Thank you.

