MDC provides $71K in funding for Martha’s Nature Trail infrastructure in Clinton through Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Grant Program

CLINTON, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) partnered with Clinton Parks and Recreation and land donor Martha Friedmeyer to expand infrastructure on a nature trail at Antioch Park through an MDC Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Grant (ORIG).

MDC provided a total of $70,800 through two phases of funding to reimburse the city. This money supported the installation of a paved walking trail compliant with accessibility standards through the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), sturdy benches, parking spaces, drainage culverts, a natural surface trail, interpretive signage, and the establishment of native plant communities.

“At MDC, one of our primary initiatives is to engage urban constituents and provide them with access points to enjoy nature, and this opportunity will do just that,” said MDC Recreational Use Specialist Alek Lanter. “Thank you to the City of Clinton for partnering with us on this project.”

This extension of Antioch Park is now known as Martha’s Nature Trail, named for Martha Friedmeyer who donated the land that made this project possible. She has owned eight acres of park land since 2003 and decided to purchase an additional 28 acres four years ago with the intention of establishing hiking trails. Now that her vision has come to fruition, a sign has been installed at the head of the trails honoring her continued contributions to public nature access in Clinton.

“This trail is going to be a big asset to the community,” said Clinton Parks and Recreation Director Brad Combs. “We are grateful for all the care and hard work that went into it.”

Antioch Park is located on N. Gaines Drive in Clinton.