Top Teens of America and Rap Snacks Announce Groundbreaking Fundraising Partnership at Annual Leadership Conference

Members of Top Teens of America celebrating after the distribution of Rap Snacks chips during the TLOD 2025 Syn-Lod national conference joint opening session in New Orleans June 26, 2025. (TTA) Director Crystal C. Pittman presenting the Rap Snacks/TTA National Fundraiser as National TTA President Roderick Stanfield and National Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. President & CEO Lady Eddie Lee Marsh look on

Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay Announces Groundbreaking Fundraising Partnership with Top Teens of America to raise funds for the organization

We believe in the power of culture to drive impact. Partnering with Top Teens of America allows us to amplify youth leadership and give back in a way that’s authentic to our brand and our community.” — James Lindsay, CEO and Founder RapSnacks, Partner, Yikes/Chipoy

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Teens of America (TTA), a national youth leadership organization dedicated to empowering teens through education, service, and mentorship, proudly announced a dynamic new partnership with Rap Snacks , the iconic snack brand known for celebrating hip-hop culture and community impact. The announcement was made during TTA’s Annual Leadership Conference, held in New Orleans.The partnership will launch a nationwide fundraising initiative aimed at supporting TTA’s scholarship programs, community service projects, and youth development workshops. Rap Snacks has created a limited-edition snack line featuring designs inspired by the Rap Snacks team, with a portion of proceeds directly benefiting TTA’s mission.“This collaboration is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a cultural bridge,” said Dr. Marcia L. Johnson, National President of Top Teens of America. “Rap Snacks shares our commitment to uplifting youth voices and investing in the next generation of leaders. Together, we’re turning flavor into fuel for change.”Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay echoed the sentiment: “We’ve always believed in the power of culture to drive impact. Partnering with Top Teens of America allows us to amplify youth leadership and give back in a way that’s authentic to our brand and our community.”The campaign is live, with teens diligently selling to raise funds for their chapters' various initiatives. This includes pop-up events, mentorship panels, and social media activations designed to engage teens and supporters nationwide. The limited-edition snacks are available online at www.rapsnacks.net/topteens For more information, visit www.topteens.org or follow @TopTeensOfAmerica and @RapSnacks on social media.Media Contact: TTA Communications, Kimberly Willis Green kswgreen@gmail.com

