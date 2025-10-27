FIRE DEPARTMENT COFFEE HONORS FIRST RESPONDERS WITH A LIFETIME 20% DISCOUNT

Fire Department Coffee is showing its appreciation for those who serve our communities and country by offering a lifetime 20% discount in its online store to all active-duty military, veterans, first responders and emerge Through the Fire Department Coffee Charitable Foundation, the company provides support to first responders facing job-related illnesses or injuries.

The veteran-owned brand continues its mission to give back to those who serve

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of First Responders Day, Fire Department Coffee is showing its appreciation for those who serve our communities and country by offering a lifetime 20% discount in its online store to all active-duty military, veterans, first responders and emergency dispatchers. The offer is available year-round as a token of gratitude for their daily sacrifices and commitment to keeping others safe.Founded in 2016 by Luke Schneider, a U.S. Navy veteran and firefighter/paramedic, Fire Department Coffee was built on a mission to craft high-quality coffee while giving back to the people behind the uniform. Through the Fire Department Coffee Charitable Foundation , the company provides support to first responders facing job-related illnesses or injuries. Beyond that, Fire Department Coffee is always looking for new ways to make a bigger impact, and also gives back through its Fire Department Clubs, which not only fuel taste buds and elevate wardrobes but also create real, tangible good in communities nationwide. Each month, the brand features a different fire department or related organization and donates $2 for every bag of coffee and $5 for every shirt sold through its subscription programs.“Fire Department Coffee has always been about more than just great coffee—it’s about community, camaraderie and taking care of our own,” explained Luke Schneider, CEO and Founder of Fire Department Coffee. “This lifetime discount is one small way we can say thank you to the men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving others. We’ll always have their backs, just like they’ve had ours.”Fire Department Coffee’s premium roasts—including its popular Spirit-Infused Coffee, Skull-Crushing Espresso and Original Medium Roast Coffee—are available online and through select retailers nationwide. The brand’s commitment to supporting heroes extends beyond its coffee, with ongoing partnerships, donations and community activations that uplift first responders across the country.Eligible individuals can verify their status and claim their lifetime 20% discount by registering through GOVX To learn more about Fire Department Coffee’s offerings and giveback initiatives, visit www.firedeptcoffee.com and follow them on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.About Fire Department CoffeeFounded in 2016 by firefighter/paramedic and U.S. Navy veteran Luke Schneider, Fire Department Coffee is a veteran- and firefighter-founded business that is dedicated to handcrafting great-tasting coffee with a mission to support firefighters. Its growing assortment of ground, whole bean and single-serve beverages is freshly roasted in the U.S.A. by a dedicated team of coffee experts.In 2018, the company established the Fire Department Coffee Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3), to give back to firefighters who have become sick or injured on the job, mentally or physically, or who are facing other serious health challenges.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.