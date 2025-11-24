The 12 Days of Pickle-mas: The Pickle Juice Company® Shares Tips to Beat Holiday Cramps

Starting on Black Friday and going until the end of the year, Pickle Juice® is offering 20% off all products at picklepower.com with the code Holiday20 for a little extra holiday cheer. Pickle Juice® is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery.

Because the Holidays Are a Marathon — Not a Sprint

MESQUITE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pickle Juice Company® , the leader in scientifically backed, fast-acting cramp relief, is kicking off its “12 Days of Pickle-mas” campaign to help people power through the holiday season without missing a step.Between all-day cooking sessions, marathon shopping trips, airport sprints, snow shoveling and “just one more” holiday party, the holidays can take a serious toll on your body. Overexertion, dehydration and all that festive indulgence can leave your system feeling like it ran the 12-mile turkey trot of its life.Pickle Juiceis here to make sure the only thing tightening this season is your gift wrap — not your calves, hamstrings or holiday spirit.Stop Cramps at the Source (So You Can Keep Up with the Season)Backed by clinical research and powered by a unique formula that interrupts the neurological signal that triggers muscle cramps, Pickle Juicegoes beyond hydration to deliver immediate muscle relief and cramp prevention. It is not pickle brine, nor made from pickles, but instead uses a proprietary grain of vinegar blend to trigger sensory receptors to stop cramps at the source within seconds.It’s a practical holiday essential for:- Athletes trying to stay in the game (or the gym)- Weekend warriors hitting the slopes- Travelers trapped in middle seats- Seniors who hate nighttime leg cramps more than fruitcake- Anyone whose December calendar doubles as a workout planThe 12 Days of Pickle-masThroughout the 12 Days of Pickle-mas, The Pickle Juice Companywill share daily tips, gift ideas and real-life stories on social media — all about staying active, hydrated and cramp-free during the season’s chaos. Starting on Black Friday and going until the end of the year, Pickle Juiceis also offering 20% off all products at picklepower.com with the code Holiday20 for a little extra holiday cheer.“The holidays are supposed to be joyful — not painful,” explained Filip Keuppens, CEO of The Pickle Juice Company. “Between marathon shopping trips, late-night wrapping sessions and the occasional turkey trot, we all need a little help keeping up the pace. Pickle Juicehelps you push through the holiday hustle and keep doing what you love — without the cramps.”The Gift of Relief (and a Great Stocking Stuffer)Pickle Juiceproducts — including its signature 2.5oz shots, 16oz bottles, and sport packs — make great stocking stuffers and Secret Santa gifts. They ship well, travel well and taste like victory. And pickles, obviously.So this season, don’t let cramps slow your holiday hustle — grab a Pickle Juiceand keep the spirit (and your legs) strong.About Pickle JuicePickle Juiceis the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juiceuses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juicecan provide a source of relief. For more information, visit https://picklepower.com/

