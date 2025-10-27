Submit Release
The 2025-26 California Spending Plan — Judiciary and Criminal Justice

The 2025-26 budget provides $17.3 billion from the General Fund for judicial and criminal justice programs, including support for program operations and capital outlay projects. This is a decrease of $569 million, or 3 percent, below the revised 2024-25 level. This decline is largely due to reductions in General Fund spending in 2025-26, such as those made to address the state’s budget problem, as well as the expiration of limited-term funding provided in previous years.

