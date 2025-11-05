Resource Depot Launches REthink REtail Holiday REsale – Encouraging Shoppers to Think Twice Before They Buy

Resource Depot Logo Rethink Retail at Resource Depot

Special Holiday Shopping Event Offers Festive, Pre-Owned Treasures and Sustainable Tips for the Season

This holiday season, we want shoppers to have fun finding unique treasures—while also thinking differently about how their choices impact the planet.” — Jennifer O’Brien

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: This holiday season, Resource Depot invites the community to reimagine gift-giving and decorating with purpose. From November 8, 2025, through January 3, 2026, shoppers can explore the REthink REtail Holiday REsale at Resource Depot in West Palm Beach—a joyful, eco-friendly shopping experience filled with festive, pre-loved, and discounted decorations and treasures.Every purchase supports Resource Depot’s creative reuse programs, giving new life to items (ranging wrapping paper to holiday decorations to books to houseware items and more) that might otherwise end up in the landfill. This year’s theme, “Think Twice Before You Buy,” encourages everyone to make more thoughtful, sustainable choices this holiday season.TIPS TO THINK TWICE BEFORE YOU BUY:-Buy less stuff. When you need something, try finding it secondhand first.-Do your homework. Ask where products come from—just like you might with your food.-Choose quality. Support companies that offer warranties and repairable goods and always try to fix items before tossing them.-Shop small and local. Your dollars make a bigger impact when they stay in the community.-Pause before purchasing. A little planning can lead to incredible finds and less waste—fight the convenience!“Every purchase at Resource Depot supports our mission to inspire creative reuse and reduce waste,” said Jennifer O’Brien, Executive Director of Resource Depot. “This holiday season, we want shoppers to have fun finding unique treasures—while also thinking differently about how their choices impact the planet.”WHEN: November 8, 2025 – January 3, 2026; Hours: Tuesdays – Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.(To kick things off, Resource Depot is hosting a “ Silly Seasonal Sweater Studio ” where you can create your own whimsical holiday sweater using upcycled materials. On Saturday, Nov 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., show up with your own sweater (or shirt, or dress…). Perfect for all ages and abilities! RSVP at https://www.resourcedepot.org/events/silly-seasonal-sweater-studio WHERE: Resource Depot, 2508 Florida Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401LEARN MORE: www.resourcedepot.org/holiday-resale ABOUT RESOURCE DEPOTResource Depot is a creative reuse center in West Palm Beach, Florida, dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and creativity through reuse and education programs. The nonprofit organization redistributes discarded items to teachers, artists, families, and other nonprofits, hosts workshops and community events, and collaborates with educators to integrate environmental awareness into programs. Learn more at https://www.resourcedepot.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.