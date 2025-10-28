Magellan Solutions USA Introduces Ferdinand: The Future of AI Customer Support

Introducing Ferdinand AI customer support agent from Magellan Solutions USA

Hybrid AI customer service agent integrates with human teams to help businesses deliver 24/7 instant, accurate and enhanced customer experiences

It’s not just about faster responses – it’s about creating a better experience through intelligent design. Blending AI speed with authentic understanding makes every interaction feel more meaningful.” — Chris Rand, Chief Business Development Officer at Magellan Solutions USA

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magellan Solutions USA, a leader in business process outsourcing and customer experience management, has launched Ferdinand , an AI customer service agent that seamlessly integrates with human teams to extend capacity, speed up resolutions and elevate customer satisfaction.With Ferdinand, Magellan introduces a hybrid model of AI and human collaboration that ensures every customer feels valued. The AI agent manages everyday inquiries with natural conversational fluency, while seamlessly looping in skilled human agents for complex or emotionally sensitive conversations. The result is service that’s both consistent and compassionate, meeting customers where they are, at any time of day.“AI is redefining what customers expect from service,” said Chris Rand, Chief Business Development Officer at Magellan Solutions USA. “It’s not just about faster responses – it’s about creating a better experience through intelligent design. By blending AI speed with authentic understanding, we’re showing that technology can deepen trust and make every interaction feel more meaningful.”By integrating real-time AI into live interactions, Ferdinand’s advanced solution not only listens and analyzes speech as it happens but can also seamlessly hand off to a human agent with a complete interaction log. Bridging the gap between human service and AI leads to faster resolutions, satisfied customers, and teams with extended capacity – so human agents can focus on what they do best: helping people.Ferdinand integrates smoothly into existing workflows, managing live chat, email and voice channels with built-in intelligence and brand-aligned tone. Whether standing alone or complementing Magellan’s onshore and offshore teams, Ferdinand evolves with each exchange, learning how to best support both agents and customers.The hybrid approach delivers measurable improvements across industries:• Healthcare: Streamlined patient communication and scheduling• Utilities and Telecom: Quick answers and proactive outage updates• Travel and Hospitality: Attentive 24/7 guest service, trip support and reservations• Ecommerce and Retail: Real-time checkout assistance and order tracking• Financial Services: Secure, responsive help for critical account needsFerdinand is part of Magellan’s greater customer service suite, reflecting the company’s commitment to creating technology that amplifies human connection and trust. Ferdinand helps businesses deliver fast, reliable and human-like support across every channel, ensuring every customer interaction feels effortless, responsive and personalized.Learn more or schedule a live demo at https://www.ferdinandagent.ai/ About Magellan Solutions USA, Inc.A certified veteran- and minority-owned company, Magellan Solutions USA, Inc. is a full contact center and business process outsourcing service provider with U.S. onshore capabilities in California, Texas, and Florida, and offshore capabilities in Manila, Philippines. Since its founding in 2005, Magellan Solutions USA has served both commercial and government sectors, including IT and software engineering, healthcare business operations, energy demand, and end-to-end customer service outsourcing. For more information, visit www.magellansolutionsusa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.