Powerhouse Writer, Director, Producer and Star Lisa Datz’s ‘LIFE OF RILEY’ launches to critical acclaim on Short Frame

'LIFE OF RILEY' by Lisa Datz

Celebrated actress of stage and screen marks her directorial debut with award-winning short film

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First-time filmmaker Lisa Datz’s short film ‘LIFE OF RILEY’ recently launched online on the global platform Short Frame after a thriving and successful run on the film festival circuit. ‘LIFE OF RILEY’ screened at 14 festivals, received 15 nominations and won 3 awards.The film is a modern love story with a twist. Riley, a woman haunted by her past, falls in love with a successful Dominican architect where a seemingly innocent event threatens to pull the very foundation of their lives apart. ‘RILEY’ won awards in both the U.K. and USA including Best International Short Film at the London Independent Film Festival and the Jury Prize for Best Short Film at the Los Angeles International Film Festival.Datz is a critically acclaimed and recognized American actress who has demonstrated her multifaceted talents with appearances on television, film and on Broadway. She marks her directorial debut with 'LIFE OF RILEY,' an exhibition of her storytelling prowess.“This story was inspired by countless conversations – with friends, colleagues, even strangers – and my own lived experience. I interviewed first-generation immigrant men about the pressures they face, spoke with people about their trauma, and reflected on mine. There’s a saying in storytelling: ‘Write what you know.’ While there’s truth in that, I also believe it’s part of why we see so many unrelatable characters on screen and so much divisiveness in our culture,” said Datz. “My perspective is different: yes, bring your personal lens, but more importantly, learn about what you don’t know. Talk to people. Listen. Build empathy. If more of us approached storytelling and life that way, our media – and our world – would look very different.”Datz was selected for the prestigious American Film Market’s Rising Female Directors to Discover and is an inspiration to all filmmakers around the world, especially female filmmakers, who are looking to take that leap and pursue their dream project.“I hadn’t originally planned to star in Life of Riley,” she said. “My intent was just to write and direct. But people close to me kept saying, ‘You need to play this part.’ And I remembered being so inspired by what Bradley Cooper did with ‘A Star is Born.’ So I stepped in – and I’m so glad I did. The experience was life-changing for me.”Follow Lisa Datz on Instagram @lisadatz @lifeofrileyfilm, and watch, review and share ‘LIFE OF RILEY’ online: https://youtu.be/L2q6t-fpjL8?si=jXGAuKjVUTDBJtfL Festival strategy for ‘LIFE OF RILEY’ is managed by The Film Festival Doctor About The Film Festival DoctorFounded in 2010, Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith and her team at The Film Festival Doctor are committed to nurturing filmmakers to help them secure film festival screenings, win awards, and receive positive recognition within the film industry. The Film Festival Doctor helps filmmakers worldwide navigate the film festival circuit. A lot of care and attention to detail goes into all of the films represented – every project is treated individually and with a holistic focus. For more information, visit www.thefilmfestivaldoctor.com

