Magellan Solutions USA and Revmo Partner to Transform Customer Service with AI

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magellan Solutions USA, a leading provider of business process outsourcing and customer management solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Revmo AI , a developer of industry-leading voice automation technology. Together, the companies are developing advanced AI customer service agent capabilities designed to transform how organizations deliver support across industries.The partnership combines Magellan’s proven customer engagement channels and process expertise with Revmo’s cutting-edge conversational AI. The result is a hybrid support solution that integrates AI-driven service with seamless human involvement. This model provides faster responses, personalized interactions, and cost-efficient scalability, while ensuring human agents remain central to high-value, complex, and emotionally nuanced customer needs.“Instead of displacing people, our joint solution strategically blends AI efficiency with human empathy,” said Chris Rand, Chief Business Development Officer at Magellan Solutions USA. “Businesses gain an adaptable support structure that reduces costs, improves customer satisfaction, and creates a competitive advantage by ensuring customers always receive the right balance of automation and human care.”The collaboration enables organizations to:• Deliver 24/7 coverage without ballooning operational costs.• Automate repetitive tasks while freeing human agents to focus on problem-solving and empathy-driven interactions.• Integrate AI seamlessly into existing tech stacks and customer processes.• Continuously learn and improve, grounding AI models in accurate business intelligence and contextual data.“Grounding AI in the realities of a customer’s business is what makes this technology powerful,” said Joe Wylezik, Head of Partnerships, Revmo. “Our collaboration with Magellan empowers teams to reclaim valuable human bandwidth, accelerate resolution times, and strengthen customer loyalty with the right blend of self-service and agent-assisted interactions.”The AI customer service capabilities are being designed for flexibility across industries where efficient, high-quality customer support is mission critical — including utilities and telecom, hospitality, multifamily properties, retail and eCommerce, finance and banking, and more.About Magellan Solutions USA, Inc.A certified veteran- and minority-owned company, Magellan Solutions USA, Inc. is a full contact center and business process outsourcing service provider with U.S. onshore capabilities in California, Texas, and Florida, and offshore capabilities in Manila, Philippines. Since its founding in 2005, Magellan Solutions USA has served both commercial and government sectors, including IT and software engineering, healthcare business operations, energy demand, and end-to-end customer service outsourcing. For more information, visit www.magellansolutionsusa.com About Revmo AIRevmo AI is a leading Phoenix-based conversational AI company that powers the future of voice-based customer engagement. The Revmo AI platform provides voice, text and email automation solutions that use advanced natural language processing and lifelike voice technology to handle customer orders and inquiries, seamlessly integrating with existing POS and CRM systems. By automating routine interactions, such as phone orders, Revmo AI helps businesses improve service responsiveness, increase sales opportunities and free up staff to focus on in-person customer experience. Visit https://revmo.ai/ for more information.

