FORMER GENERATION X GUITARIST DERWOOD ANDREWS LAUNCHES MOONDOG INSPIRED PROJECT SHAGBARN

RELEASES "SOLID GOLD TIMEPIECE" THROUGH DEKO ENTERTAINMENT AND HOSTS LIVE ONLINE LISTENING PARTY FRIDAY OCTOBER 24TH

STOCKTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Derwood Andrews has traversed a unique world of music. He is a guitarist hailed for his sound in Generation X, Westworld, Empire, and Speedtwinn. Though the multi-faceted musician that is Derwood shows himself more when you become familiar with his projects like Shagbarn or Moondogg, a duo with Westworld vocalist Elizabeth Westwood. The experimental-drum and bass-rock duo got its name from Louis Hardin (a.k.a. Moondog) himself. Derwood and the Dog had a chance to chat it up backstage at a concert in London during the 1990s. Hardin let him name the group Moondogg, as long as there was an extra G.So now the story continues with Solid Gold Timepiece from Shagbarn which is comprised of Andrews and Moondog devotee Julian Calv. Andrews explains, “I posted a photo on Instagram, a picture of me and Moondog backstage at one of his shows and someone (Julian) commented on the photo posted, and later shared he was a Moondog devotee. I played Moondog Speaks to him and he sent me a track he had recently made called Stride. I really loved it. I added guitars and sent it back with a message: ‘We should make an album…’ Julian Calv then sent me nine fresh Trimba backing tracks. I just listened for hours until the music and song titles presented themselves. Months of fine tuning and experimenting ensued, along with guest performances from neighbors and friends.”Julian Calv considers himself a composer first. The trimbist and singer was a student of Stefan Lakatos, Louis Hardin’s sole trimba protege, and similarly is Lakatos’ sole protege. He is one of a few musicians who commonly perform the music of Hardin, which heavily influences his music. Calv says, “Shagbarn is a cathartic experience I have been waiting for. Much of the music I perform is composed and I follow the composition, but I have such a passion for improvising and reacting in real time to all sounds. Solid Gold Timepiece created the space for me to do just that. It started with my trimba beat, then Derwood would add an instrument, then I would, he’d record a friend, I’d record a friend, and we kept going until we knew it was done.”Listen here: https://push.fm/ps/pkydchym Recorded by Derwood Andrews at RubberCheese Studios California, David Kenyon in Vermont and Devlin Thorn at Fireside Sound in Joshua Tree California, Solid Gold Timepiece is a varied collection of music including stand out tracks “Moonface Raindogs”, “All the Brave Souls”, and first single “I’m on my way to a Better Place”. Shagbarn will kick things off this Friday October 24th with a live on-line listening party hosted on Volume.com.Listening party: https://volume.com/t/Az2GoJ/ CD/Limited Vinyl available here: https://www.dekoentertainment.com/inthesquare/shagbarn Track list:Moonface RaindogsRoad to OblivionCruisin’ Ain’t Losin’Out of the WoodsGo with the HunchesAll the Brave SoulsTread CarefullyBarn RaiserPagan DancingSoft LandingI’m on my way to a Better PlaceStrideCruisin’ for a Bruisin’For more information:Deko Entertainment–Art Has ValuePress inquiries:

