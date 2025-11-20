QUADRATURE IS SET TO RELEASE THEIR DEBUT ALBUM BLACK HOLE BLUES THROUGH DEKO ENTERTAINMENT (ADA/WARNER MUSIC GROUP)

Quadrature - Black Hole Blues Quadrature Deko Entertainment

BORN OUT OF THE LEGENDARY BROOKLYN RAGA MASSIVE (BRM) JAM SESSIONS

STOCKTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quadrature is a musical powerhouse that redefines sonic frontiers with their electric blend of raga, rock, jazz and psychedelia. Rooted in deep musical traditions, yet soaring into uncharted territories, the band crafts soundscapes that defy laws of genre, space and time. They feature the magnetic sitar/effects of Neel Murgai, the experimental Firebird trumpet/effects of Indofunk Satish, the structural rhythm of Tripp Dudley on drum set, and the electric grooves of Damon Banks on bass.Emerging from the legendary Brooklyn Raga Massive (BRM) jam sessions, Quadrature began their journey with fully improvised sets rooted in ragas, captivating audiences on the streets of Brooklyn. In 2023, they were artists in residence at David Rockefeller Creative Arts Center at The Pocantico Center, where they further developed their sound and arrangements. They have performed at Globalfest at Lincoln Center, Ragas Live Festival at Pioneer Works, Barclays Center Plaza, Joe’s Pub and more. Inspired by their name, which derives from mathematics and astronomy, Quadrature is the area under the curve of raga and contemporary music, working the right angles while embracing odd time signatures and black hole blues.Watch “Black Hole Blues” Video: https://www.quadraturemusic.com/bhbmusicvideo When asked about their debut release, Murgai had this to say, “My sound on sitar has evolved a lot the last few years as I electrified and got together with the like minded musicians in Quadrature. This recording documents our take on raga inspired prog rock, jazz and more.” Satish continues, “When we set out to record this album, we didn’t really have any lofty goals in mind, we just wanted to capture the feeling of playing together, having the same kind of deep musical conversations and interactions that were happening on our live shows. And we totally captured that! We had a blast making it, and ended up creating exactly the kind of music that we’d want to listen to ourselves! We hope that energy and joy translates to our listening audience”.Listen here: https://push.fm/ps/iqjrgt8o Live, Quadrature is a revelation as their dynamic sets travel from contemplative solos to thunderous raga rock anthems. Be sure to catch them at a venue near you.Tour dates: https://www.quadraturemusic.com/#concerts-section CD available here: https://www.dekoentertainment.com/inthesquare/quadrature Track list:Charukeshi ConstantSpaghetti EasternMetagalactic SpaceMother DurgaMorning TimeBlack Hole BluesFor more information:Deko Entertainment–Art Has ValuePress inquiries:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.