Chilean Progressive Rock Band Aisles Reveals UK Tour Dates

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chilean progressive rock band Aisles are set to bring their powerful live show to the UK this November with a five-date mini tour that will highlight their distinctive blend of emotion, musicianship, and contemporary prog.Recognized as South America’s leading modern progressive rock band of the last 20 years, Aisles have built an international following through their dynamic performances and ambitious studio work, including their acclaimed double album Hawaii.Their album Beyond Drama marked a new creative chapter, combining intricate arrangements with a direct, emotionally charged sound. Their reinterpretation of classics by Los Jaivas Obras de Los Jaivas stands out as a bold and evocative tribute, while the Bahamut EP showcases their instrumental prowess, drawing inspiration from the sci-fi novel of the same name by renowned author Francisco Ortega.With previous tours across South America, North America, and Europe, the band has earned praise from progressive music media worldwide. This UK run is an opportunity to connect with audiences in person and share their music with new listeners.The band is currently at work on their upcoming album and their latest single, Blue Skies, is an intense and emotional track about holding on to someone in thought when distance keeps them apart. Driven by an urgent 5/4 time signature, dynamic guitar work, subtle atmospherics, and a raw vocal delivery, “Blue Skies” channels longing, urgency, and the weight of uncertainty.Watch video for “Blue Skies”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x188wYPDpYk Tour Dates:Nov 9 – Bannerman’s – EdinburghNov 11 – The 1865 – SouthamptonNov 12 – The Fiddler’s Elbow – Camden, LondonNov 13 – Corporation – SheffieldNov 14 – HRH Prog Festival 2025 – Great YarmouthFor more information:Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/intl-es/artist/1aHj1tpKsDAUDDOMZXcjQg Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/cl/artist/aisles/138160314 Bandcamp: https://aisles.bandcamp.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aislesproject/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@aislesproject/videos Presagio Recordsnuno@presagiorecords.comPress inquiries:

