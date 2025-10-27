James Eade selected for IAOTP's Lifetime Achievement Award

James Eade will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Eade is an Author and Founder/CEO/President of the Eade Foundation. He was just recently selected for IAOTP’s Lifetime Achievement Award and to be featured in the 2nd Edition of Top 25 Global Impact Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.While being selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award and to be published in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders is an honor, only 25 of the world's most brilliant minds who significantly influence the earth through their work and actions are selected for this distinction. These are individuals who push boundaries and challenge the status quo. They create positive change and inspire others to do the same.With nearly five decades of experience, Mr. Eade has firmly established himself as an authority in his field. A dynamic and results-driven leader, he is the Founder, President, and CEO of The Eade Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building communities through chess—particularly for individuals who might otherwise have limited access to the chess world.The foundation, established shortly after the passing of his father, is dedicated to promoting chess literacy and notation, enabling players to preserve their games for further study and seek guidance from more experienced players. Believing that chess serves as "a social good," the foundation works tirelessly to expand chess excellence globally, providing chess sets and boards to those who cannot afford them. As a gifted teacher, Mr. Eade consistently emphasizes that the true goal of chess is to have fun, remain encouraged, and strive to "be the best you can be, not the best ever."Beyond his current role, Mr. Eade has held numerous influential positions within the chess community, including President of the Chess Journalists of America, President of CalChess (Northern California Chess Federation), President of the Kolty Chess for Youth Federation, Chairman of the Chess Advisory Board at the University of Texas at Dallas, American Zone President of FIDE, and Delegate for the United States Chess Federation. Since 2000, he has served as a Trustee for the U.S. Chess Trust, where he was President from 2010 to 2019. Reflecting on the global chess community, Mr. Eade states, "We are all one family. It doesn't matter where you came from. It doesn't matter what language you speak. If you play chess, you're part of our community."A prolific author, Mr. Eade has written several acclaimed works, including "Chess for Dummies," "The Chess Player's Bible: Illustrated Strategies for Staying Ahead of the Game," and "Chess Openings for Dummies." In addition to his chess-related publications, he authored "Freedom: Your Path to Recovery" in 2023, offering guidance and hope to individuals overcoming addiction with the empowering message: "Addiction does not have to be your master or your destiny." This year his book was just recently released "No Blame No Shame".Outside of chess, Mr. Eade has excelled as a freelance producer for IBMTV, as well as serving as Director-Level and Senior Systems Programmer for Charles Schwab. His areas of expertise include strategy, leadership, philanthropy, business negotiation, and chess mastery.Prior to his distinguished career, Mr. Eade earned a B.A. in History from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and an M.A. in Human Resource Management from the University of San Francisco.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Eade has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. He has been listed in Marquis Who's Who Biographical Volumes. As a testament to his profound impact, he has accrued numerous accolades, including being named as Chess Educator of the Year from the University of Texas at Dallas in 2016, an Outstanding Career Achievement Award from the United States Chess Federation in 2018, and an Award for Best Chess Website from the Chess Journalists of America and the Distinguished Worldwide Humanitarian Award in 2022. This year, he graced the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and will be honored at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for his recognition with IAOTP.Looking back, Mr. Eade attributes his success his ability to concentrate and focus, his determination, and resilience when faced with setbacks. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family and traveling. In the future, he is looking forward to empowering people to get into chess and writing.For more information, please visit: https://eadefoundation.org/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

