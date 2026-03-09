ANDRA ANNETTE SELECTED FOR TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Andra Annette at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andra Annette was recently selected for Top 50 Fearless Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. While being selected to be published in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, is an honor in itself, only 50 of the world’s most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.These special honorees are hand selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion and strength. They have made outstanding contributions to society; they have impacted their industries and are respected in their trades. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree and Volume 5 will be released in 2026. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith a powerful personal journey and an unwavering commitment to holistic wellness, Andra Annette has emerged as a leading expert in digestive health, thyroid care, and sustainable weight loss. After personally battling rheumatoid arthritis, leaky gut, PCOS, Hashimoto’s, and Graves’ disease, often fluctuating between the two thyroid disorders, Andra dedicated herself to studying digestive health in depth. Through her research and disciplined practice, she successfully reversed her autoimmune conditions and lost over 160 pounds, transforming her own life and inspiring others to do the same.Andra is the visionary behind several impactful wellness initiatives, including Pounds-to-Go, Pounds-to-Go-Kids, and Chronicles of Courage. A true thought leader in her field, Andra is an international bestselling author of over 45 books, including more than 20 children’s books and numerous titles on women’s empowerment, nutrition, and health. She is recognized for providing powerful insights that enable women to balance their hormones, heal their gut, lose weight, and take control of their wellness journeys. She has created about 70 songs and health jingles that calm the nervous system and that are on apple music, spotify amazon etc. https://amzn.to/4b2piHo . She also publishing people’s storiesBefore embarking on her professional path, Andra earned her Associate’s Degree in Nursing from Rockland Community College, followed by a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University. She later completed a master’s study in nutrition, which enabled her to become a Board-Certified Holistic Practitioner through the American Association of Drugless Practitioners (AADP).Throughout her illustrious career, Andra Annette has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year she received Top Author and Holistic Practitioner of the Year by IAOTP. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York this December for her selection as Top 50 Fearless Leaders for 2026.Additionally, her achievements include recognition as a Top Nurse in the Bronx annually since 2016, a Worldwide Leader in Healthcare (2017), and recipient of the Outstanding Female Wellness Expert of the Year 2024 from Every Woman TV Global.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Andra for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Andra is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Andra attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, with compassion, knowledge, and lived experience, Andra Annette will continue changing lives, one client, reader, and community at a time.For more information, please visit: pounds-to-go.com About the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP)The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is a prestigious global organization headquartered in New York City that recognizes outstanding leaders and professionals from around the world who have demonstrated excellence in their industries and a commitment to making a meaningful impact. Through a highly selective nomination and vetting process, IAOTP honors top professionals in business, medicine, law, science, technology, media, entrepreneurship, and humanitarian work. Members are recognized through international awards, media exposure, leadership publications, and the organization’s annual Red Carpet Awards Gala held at the iconic The Plaza Hotel in New York City.To learn more about IAOTP and its distinguished honorees, visit www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.