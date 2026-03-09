ARTHI RABIKRISSON SELECTED AS TOP INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP COACH OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Arthi Rabikrisson at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arthi Rabikrisson, Founder & Managing Director of Prerna Advisory, Thought Leader at Forbes Coaches Council was recently selected as International Leadership Coach of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Arthi Rabikrisson as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over two decades of corporate and coaching experience in the financial services industry, Arthi has firmly established herself as an expert in her field. A dynamic and results-driven leader, she is a seasoned and trusted leadership coach who has guided hundreds of professionals globally. From the financial services, industrial, retail, mining & Oil, telecommunications and technology sectors, to agriculture, public sectors and other private and nonprofit sectors, Arthi has enhanced clients personal brand’s, leadership development, and enabled them to scale their businesses to new heights.Arthi's areas of expertise span various impactful disciplines, including high-performance coaching for leaders and entrepreneurs, sales and business coaching, and a practitioner of the as a Neuro-Agility Profile and Emotional Intelligence Competencies Assessment for teams and individuals. She is also a passionate advocate for women's empowerment, focusing on DEI initiatives and improving access to capital. Additionally, as a Harvard Business Review Advisory Council member, Arthi contributes to shaping cutting-edge business strategies.At the heart of her work lies Prerna Advisory, whose mission is to empower individuals and teams to achieve their fullest potential through targeted coaching and talent management solutions. Through capital raising and alternative investments, they invest in organic business opportunities, and through strategic business and organizational development consulting, they help drive evolution in organisations.Arthi received her MBA from Henley Business School Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa, and her Bachelors in Business Science Economics from the University of Kwazulu-Natal in Durban, South Africa, which enabled her career path to evolve from key corporate roles in investments and sales to becoming a business owner and investor. After completing her Postgrad Certificate in Coaching and Behavioural Change from Henley Business School, Arthi has gone on to become credentialed by global bodies such as the International Coaching Federation (ICF) and the European Mentoring and Coaching Council (EMCC).Throughout her illustrious career, Arthi has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2023, Arthi was honored as the Top Leadership Coach of the Year, celebrating her achievement on the iconic Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square. In 2024, she was featured in the International Best Seller of IAOTP's prestigious publication Top 50 Fearless Leaders, was on the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine., and was interviewed by Miss Universe Michelle McLean on TIP Radio. Last year she was selected for the Empowered Woman Award. Arthi will be recognized on stage at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York where she will receive the award for International Leadership Coach of the Decade.Beyond her accolades, Arthi is a multi-faceted professional: an Amazon best-selling author, global keynote speaker, non-executive board member, and the host of multiple successful podcasts. Her impactful contributions continue to inspire and empower leaders worldwide.Looking back, Arthi attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, life experiences, and the mentors, coaches, and supporters she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling, trying new experiences, and spending time with her family. In the future, she aims to deepen her mission to enable others to be inspired and unlock their latent potential towards their personal success.For more information, please visit: https://www.prernaadvisory.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

