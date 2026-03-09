RENOTA WADE SELECTED AS TOP REVENUE CYCLE MANAGEMENT STRATEGIST OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Renota Wade at their annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Renota Wade as Top Revenue Cycle Management Strategist of the Year 2026, for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in healthcare revenue cycle management, Renota Wade, MBA, CPCO, has built an exceptional reputation as a results-driven leader known for operational excellence, strategic insight, and transformative impact. She is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Elite Revenue Recovery, LLC, a Chicago-based healthcare consulting firm that delivers comprehensive revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to organizations nationwide. Under her leadership, the firm partners with hospitals and physician practices to improve reimbursement, reduce revenue leakage, and strengthen overall financial operations.Her company typically focuses on analyzing revenue cycle performance, identifying gaps in billing and collections, resolving payer-related issues, improving internal workflows, and ensuring compliance with regulatory and payer requirements. The goal is to help healthcare organizations operate more efficiently, collect revenue accurately and in a timely manner, and maintain financial stability while supporting quality patient care.Before launching Elite Revenue Recovery, Mrs. Wade served as Revenue Cycle Manager at Beloved Community Family Wellness Center, where she oversaw critical revenue functions and process improvements. She spent nearly a decade at Northwestern Memorial Hospital as a Team Lead, resolving high-dollar denials, improving payer outcomes, and streamlining workflows to enhance productivity and accuracy. Her leadership journey began in 2011 as Operations Lead at Accretive Health (now R1 RCM), where she developed a strong foundation in revenue cycle fundamentals and healthcare operations.Her areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, revenue cycle evaluation and optimization, denials management and root cause analysis, payer relations and reimbursement strategies, workflow design and process improvement, compliance management and regulatory adherence, and team leadership and staff development. Renota is widely respected for her ability to reduce errors, improve claim resolution rates, mentor high-performing teams, and deliver measurable results across complex healthcare systems.Committed to lifelong learning, Mrs. Wade earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and General Studies from Colorado Technical University in 2024, followed by a Master of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship, graduating with highest honors in 2025. She graduated summa cum laude with a 3.97 and was inducted into NSLS and the Delta Mu Delta Pi Gamma chapter, International Honor Society in Business, in 2024. In 2025, she completed her master’s program with a 3.85.She is a Certified Professional Compliance Officer (CPCO) through the American Academy of Professional Coders and holds leadership certification through the National Society of Leadership and Success.Throughout her illustrious career, Renota has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, Renota Wade will be considered for Empowered Woman of the Year and inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for her selection as Top Revenue Cycle Management Strategist of the Year . Additionally, Renota has been recognized by Who's Who of Professional Women.Aside from her successful career, Renota is active in her community with her nonprofit organization, TOUCH (Teaching Others U Can Heal) Foundation ( www.touch-foundation.org ). This is her third elected term serving as Vice President of the AAPC Chicago, IL chapter. During her first elected term in 2024, she was awarded the Certificate of Recognition as VP for service to the Chicago chapter members, which is awarded to only one officer of over 500 local chapters.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Renota Wade for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Renota is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Renota attributes her success to her determination, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, she enjoys nature and spending time with family. In the future, she hopes to continue expanding her impact by helping healthcare organizations strengthen financial performance while mentoring the next generation of revenue cycle leaders.For more information, visit: https://www.eliterevenuerecoveryllc.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is a prestigious global organization headquartered in New York City that recognizes outstanding leaders and professionals from around the world who have demonstrated excellence in their industries and a commitment to making a meaningful impact. Through a highly selective nomination and vetting process, IAOTP honors top professionals in business, medicine, law, science, technology, media, entrepreneurship, and humanitarian work. Members are recognized through international awards, media exposure, leadership publications, and the organization’s annual Red Carpet Awards Gala held at the iconic The Plaza Hotel in New York City.To learn more about IAOTP and its distinguished honorees, visit www.iaotp.com

