President Cyril Ramaphosa undertakes State Visit to Switzerland, 29 to 30 October

At the invitation of Her Excellency President Karin Keller-Sutter of the Swiss Confederation, His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake a State Visit from 29-30 October 2025 to Switzerland, in the capital city of Bern.

The visit will serve to strengthen political, economic and social ties to advance mutually beneficial cooperation in support of inclusive growth and development in areas of trade and investment, skills development and science and innovation.

A key focus of the visit will also be advancement of a youth cooperation framework aimed at promoting training and capacity building to equip young people with the skills required in the modern economy.

South Africa is Switzerland’s key partner in science, research and technology on the African continent. Switzerland’s 2022 accession to the Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) deepened collaboration in space and radio astronomy, underscoring a shared commitment to global scientific advancement.

The relationship between the two countries is long-standing, marked by strong economic ties, constructive political dialogue, and collaboration in multilateral forums.

The bilateral relations are managed through the High-Level Consultations at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers. These consultations include several working groups on Foreign Policy Working Group; Human Rights Working Group; Joint Economic Committee; Economic Development Cooperation and Science, Technology and Education.

To date, there are 22 bilateral agreements between both countries. The most notable include agreements on Bilateral Air Services, Double Taxation, Development Cooperation, Science and Technology, and a Visa Agreement.

Switzerland is also a host to multiple international organisations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which has played an important role in South Africa’s history.

Switzerland remains one of South Africa's key European trading partners. Total trade volume amounted to R18.2 billion in 2024 (Exports R5.7 billion and Imports R12.5 billion - SARS), which places Switzerland as the 30th largest export market for South Africa and Switzerland as the 35th largest source of imports. However, Swiss statistics include South Africa’s gold exports and these show that total trade had reached R159.5 billion (Exports R85.4 billion and Imports R74.1 billion). This has positioned Switzerland as South Africa’s sixth largest trading partner.

South Africa's primary exports to Switzerland include precious metals and stones-particularly gold, machinery and agricultural products such as wine, fruit and nuts as well as base metals. While major imports comprise pharmaceutical products, machinery, and medical equipment.

The President will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola; Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande; Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, and Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperation, Mr Zuko Godlimpi.

Interested media representative wishing to cover the State Visit should complete the registration form on https://www.eda.admin.ch/eda/en/home/etc/statevisit-sa.html by 27 October 2025 at 16h00pm (SAST).

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates