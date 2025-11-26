Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu hosts outreach programme in Queenstown, 27 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ms. Maggie Sotyu will host an Outreach Programme in Queenstown at the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality – Eastern Cape province. The community outreach seeks to share information on the Department’s capacity and empowerment programmes with a view to encourage active participation by the Youth, Women and Small Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) who seek to advance their career or business in the tourism sector.

Tourism’s Outreach Programme takes place as the country observes 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children under the theme: “LETSEMA: Men, Women, Boys and Girls Working Together to End GBVF.”

Government calls on all citizens to work together with it to ensure that perpetrators of GBVF are brought to book. The Deputy Minister’s outreach event will inspire members of the community to explore the opportunities within the tourism sector. As a driver of economic activity, tourism has the potential to strengthen local economies, empower citizens, and foster thriving communities that provide safe spaces for all, especially women and children.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Thursday, 27 November 2025

Time: 10h00 – 14h00

Venue: Mnembe Safari Lodge in Queenstown - Eastern Cape Province

RSVP: Media can confirm their attendance on or before 12h00 noon on 26 November 2025 to: Mr. Bheka Kweyama

Cell/WhatsApp: 071 868 4141

E-mail: bkweyama@tourism.gov.za

