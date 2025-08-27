Fiber for Every Military Home: eCommunity™ Fiber Lights First Residential Customers at Fort Gordon

Fort Gordon Sign

First Fort Gordon homes are active with eCommunity™ Fiber, providing military families with high-speed, future-proof internet for enhanced quality of life.

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the network now fully active, eCommunity™ Fiber is proud to announce that the first residential customers at Fort Gordon are connected to a new era of digital empowerment. This pivotal achievement underscores a technological transformation for military families, providing cutting-edge connectivity through state-of-the-art fiber-optic infrastructure. This major infrastructure upgrade is completed in partnership with Boldyn Networks, a leading neutral host and open access provider providing the fiber build for the project.

The newly operational network delivers gigabit-plus internet speeds for streaming TV, telemedicine, and other low-latency products, setting a new standard for connectivity in military base housing.

This initiative, driven by eCommunity™ Fiber, directly responds to the expressed needs and survey feedback from military residents, which underscored the desire for more internet provider options. The newly operational network will provide residents with seamless access to online education, remote work, entertainment, and more, significantly improving their quality of life.

Elevating Military Base Connectivity

eCommunity™ Fiber’s commitment to delivering secure, reliable, and high-speed internet access to military families is evident in this project. Key benefits include:

-Enhanced quality of life through superior internet connectivity.

-Expanded access to online educational resources and communication tools.

-Improved operational efficiency and support for military personnel.

-A direct connection to the Internet Exchange, bypassing civilian traffic.

eCommunity™ Fiber is helping communities transition from the speed of sound to the speed of light. What that allows is multiple new broadband options to come to the base without being limited, so the base is now ready for the future. This reflects the project's goal to future-proof the base's connectivity. This pivotal achievement marks the activation of high-speed fiber internet for the first residential customers at Fort Gordon, bringing cutting-edge connectivity directly to military homes.

“Boldyn’s fiber deployment at Fort Gordon delivers more than connectivity—it directly supports the base’s mission to enable readiness and transformation through cutting-edge infrastructure. By providing high-speed, resilient internet to homes across the installation, we’re reinforcing Fort Gordon’s commitment to Information Dominance, Quality of Life, and Service Excellence. This milestone enhances access to training portals, telehealth, and essential resources, while helping service members stay connected with loved ones—boosting morale, resilience, and operational effectiveness.” -COL (R) Lou Zeisman, Military Liaison, Boldyn Networks

This achievement marks a significant step toward transforming military base connectivity and closing the digital divide for those who serve. The Fort Gordon community is now poised to enjoy the highest quality digital experiences, setting a model for future enhancements across military bases nationwide.

eCommunity is working with Boldyn Networks to convert two additional military bases by the end of this year and continue the effort through 2026.

For more information about eCommunity™ Fiber services at Fort Gordon, please visit ecommunityfiber.com/military.

About eCommunity™ Fiber

eCommunity™ Fiber, powered by A2D, Inc., represents a cutting-edge approach to developing open-access fiber networks and is dedicated to promoting digital inclusion across the United States. By focusing on underserved urban and rural areas, eCommunity™ aims to ensure that every individual and business has access to essential digital tools for success in the 21st century.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world’s largest neutral host providers and a leader in private networks, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks, to smart campuses, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, accelerating 5G, and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK, Our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

Learn more at: www.boldyn.com

About the Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs.

The Exchange’s Advanced Telecom group is a key player in the Exchange’s Quality-of-Life investments. The Exchange has more than 30 years of experience installing, delivering, and managing telecom infrastructure, working closely with installation leaders to deliver the best telecommunication services possible.

