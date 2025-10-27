The Paving Guys Named Click360’s Best Paving Company of 2025

Atlanta-Based Commercial Paving Firm Recognized for Over 25 Years of Quality, Dependable Service, and Excellence in the Industry.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Paving Guys, a leading provider of commercial asphalt and concrete services in the Metro Atlanta area, today proudly announced it has been honored with the prestigious Best Paving Company of 2025 award by the Click360 Awards . This recognition celebrates companies that demonstrate exceptional skill, dependable service, and commitment to long-lasting quality.For over 25 years, The Paving Guys has specialized in full-service commercial paving solutions, including asphalt paving and milling, concrete repairs, seal coating, crack filling, and ADA compliance services.According to the Click360 Awards committee, The Paving Guys was selected for its commitment to an honest, dependable approach. The organization highlighted that the company’s success comes from its dedication to listening to client needs, clearly explaining the paving process, and being "sticklers for quality, making sure the job lasts.""This award is a tremendous validation of the hard work and dedication our entire team puts in every day," said Russ Forman, owner of The Paving Guys. "Our goal is simple: to offer maximum value, use top-quality materials, and ensure every job—from a small pothole repair to a major commercial milling project—is done right the first time. We are honored that our commitment to keeping Georgia's roads and parking lots safe and smooth has been recognized at this level."The Click360 Awards spokesperson noted that the Paving Company awards are about celebrating the "hard work behind the scenes" and thanking the people who "keep our roads safe and smooth." The Paving Guys embodies this standard of excellence in the B2B sector.The Paving Guys continues its mission to provide high-quality asphalt and concrete solutions to commercial clients throughout Georgia.About The Paving GuysThe Paving Guys is a full-service commercial paving company based in Atlanta, Georgia. For more than 25 years, the company has provided commercial clients with dependable, high-quality asphalt and concrete paving, repair, and maintenance services, including seal coating, crack filling, and ADA compliance. The Paving Guys is committed to achieving maximum customer value through quality workmanship and professional service.

