Explore fall at Rockwoods Reservation: Free Birding and Hiking Programs Nov. 5

WILDWOOD, MO.—Autumn is an excellent time to enjoy the outdoors in Missouri. It’s also a great time to start prepping for the colder weather ahead. The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Rockwoods Reservation in Wildwood is the ideal location to discover and enjoy nature this time of year. With 1,880 acres of forested terrain reminiscent of the Ozarks, the area is especially known for its excellent birding and hiking opportunities.

MDC is offering three free public programs back-to-back at Rockwoods Reservation on Wednesday, Nov. 5 that focus on birding and hiking. All the events are free and open to ages 15 years and up. Participants can attend any one or a combination of programs. Preregistration is required for each program separately at the links provided below:

Winter Bird ID; 10 – 11:30 a.m. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o4s Join MDC for an enlightening program on winter birds and birdfeeders. Discover the various visitors you’re likely to encounter during the cold months and learn about the specific feeders and seeds that attract each species. Equip yourself with knowledge to create a bird-friendly environment in your backyard this winter.

Cold Weather Hiking; Noon – 1 p.m. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o4e First timers, beginning hikers or those who want to brush up on their skills, can learn the basics of how to prepare for a cold weather hike. Winter hiking can be intimidating, but participants will discover ways to stay warm and stay safe. The program will include topics on clothing, equipment, suggestions on places to hike, and useful apps.

Forest Hike; 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o4n Take a guided 2.2-mile hike along Rock Quarry Trail and learn about different plants and birds along the way. Participants should dress for the weather and to use appropriate footwear for unpaved trails.



Rockwoods Reservation is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between I-44 and Highway 100.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.