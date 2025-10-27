Online Auction of the Prestigious Hidden Grove Estate in College Grove, TN begins November 10th

6459 Arno College Grove Rd, College Grove, TN 37046 - Auction: November 10th

Previously listed at $7.25M, the Hidden Grove Estate, a new construction compound on 5 acres, will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $2.25M.

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the premier online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for the newly constructed Hidden Grove Estate. The compound is situated on five picturesque acres of gently rolling Tennessee countryside, only 25 minutes from Franklin, 30 minutes from Brentwood, and 45 minutes from downtown Nashville. The estate includes a 7,183± SQ FT main residence featuring six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, as well as a 1,363± SQ FT guest house offering one bedroom, one full bathroom, and one-half bathroom. The one-of-a-kind property, previously listed for $7.25 million, is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $2.25 million on Monday, November 10th, at 9:00 a.m. CST.“We envisioned a property that captures the beauty of Tennessee’s countryside while offering every modern comfort. It’s a place where you can truly unwind and enjoy life at its finest,” said the current owner of the Hidden Grove Estate.The main residence features 23.5-foot ceilings, a double-sided linear gas fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen outfitted with Black Kashmir Quartz islands, Miele appliances, and a 120-bottle temperature-controlled wine room perfect for both entertaining and culinary excellence. The primary suite is a private sanctuary, featuring a private office, personal laundry room, and private porch, as well as the spa-inspired bathroom complete with a steam shower, soaking tub, and dual vanities. Five additional bedroom suites, a hallway mini-bar, and a pet bathing station are just some of the unique features offered. The guest house mirrors the estate’s modern elegance with one bedroom, an en-suite bath, a half bath, a full kitchen with high-end appliances, a great room with a fireplace, an office, and a private deck with panoramic views, perfect for guests, multigenerational living, or a private workspace.Outdoor living is elevated by an in-ground heated Negative Edge Gunite Pool with splash area and sundeck, surrounded by lush landscaping and a three-hole putting green. A 48.5' x 19' covered patio features a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, dining and sitting areas, and a convenient half bath, creating an ideal space for year-round entertainment.“Hidden Grove Estate stands apart in both craftsmanship and lifestyle, with its new construction, private acreage, and unmatched amenities. It offers the rare opportunity to experience country living without sacrificing luxury or proximity to Nashville,” said listing agent Bruce Jones of Compass RE.The Hidden Grove Estate is being offered in cooperation with Bruce Jones of Compass RE. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, November 10th at 9:00 am CST. Previews will be held Friday, November 7th, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Saturday, November 8th, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, and Sunday, November 9th, 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Buyer’s agents are fully protected, and a commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at www.interluxe.com/tn . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment—delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world’s leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit www.Interluxe.com and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.