Online Auction of the Prestigious Ford Field & River Estate in Savannah, GA begins December 8th

187 Jimmy Blige Lane, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 - Auction: December 8th

Previously listed at $3.6M, this Ford Field and River Club estate will be auctioned by Interluxe with a starting bid of $1.25M.

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the premier online luxury real estate auction marketplace, announces the upcoming auction for The Ford Field & River Estate. Designed by Hansen Architects and built by JT Turner Construction as the builder’s personal residence, the home offers 5,328± sq. ft. of interior space, 2,600± sq. ft. of covered porches, on 1.5± acres. The residence is within walking distance of the historic Henry Ford Home, Clubhouse, Pool, Ford Spa Facility, and Historic Oyster House, providing direct access to the community’s most iconic amenities beneath the canopy of live oaks and river breezes.“As someone who spent decades in corporate leadership and global development, I value places that combine vision with enduring character. The Ford Field & River Club reflects that balance of a community rooted in heritage but designed for modern living, where every day feels purposeful and connected to nature," says current owner, Rebecca Ogden.The estate overlooks the equestrian paddock and the Ogeechee River’s protected marshlands. Previously listed for $3.6 million, the property will be offered with a starting bid of $1.25 million when bidding opens Monday, December 8th, 2025, at 9:00 AM EST.The property features four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and one-half bath, including two primary suites. On the main level, 12-foot ceilings, wide-plank pine floors, and four fireplaces with remote gas controls create a warm, open atmosphere. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with Sub-Zero, Viking, and Dacor appliances, marble countertops, and custom cabinetry. The primary suite features dual bathrooms, walk-in closets, a steam shower, a Jacuzzi, and a private hot tub porch. Additional features include a dual-zone HVAC system, a Samsung washer/dryer, and Restoration Hardware built-ins.“This home stands out, being built for and by JT Turner, its architectural pedigree, craftsmanship, and proximity to the Henry Ford Home make it a rare opportunity within The Ford Field & River Estate,” says Kacey Howard of Seabolt Real Estate.Upstairs, 10-foot ceilings and natural light accent a second primary suite with a marble bath, walk-in closet, and dual-porch access. A kitchenette and private study with custom built-ins complete the upper level. Expansive screened and covered porches wrap the home, offering over 2,600± sq. ft. of additional outdoor living space ideal for entertaining or quiet relaxation.Residents of The Ford Field & River Estate will enjoy access to a premier collection of world-class amenities, including a Pete Dye Championship Golf Course, Deepwater Marina, Equestrian Center, Spa, Clubhouse, and Shooting Preserve. The private, member-owned community spans 1,800 acres and is limited to only 400 homesites, ensuring exclusivity and privacy. Recognized as a 5-Star Private Club by Platinum Clubs of America (2019–2026), The Ford blends historic charm, coastal beauty, and modern sophistication for an unparalleled Lowcountry lifestyle.“The Ford Field and River Club is a secret not known by the masses, offering an exceptional range of amenities that rival larger communities- without the overcrowding. It is one of the most prestigious private communities in the Southeast," says Stacy Kirk of Interluxe Auctions.The Ford Field & River Estate is being offered in cooperation with Kacey Howard of Seabolt Real Estate. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, December 8th at 9:00 am EST. Previews will be held Friday, December 5th, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, Saturday, December 6th, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, and Sunday, December 7th, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Buyer’s agents are fully protected, and a commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http:// www.interluxe.com/ga . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment—delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world’s leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit www.Interluxe.com and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.