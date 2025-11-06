Online Auction of the Prestigious Sonoma County Wine Country Estate in Healdsburg, CA begins November 17th

1499 Moody Lane, Geyserville, CA 95441 - Auction: Monday, November 17th

Previously listed at $5.65M, the estate famed for Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay, will be sold through Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1.75M.

HEALDSBURG, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the premier online luxury real estate auction marketplace, announces the upcoming online auction for The Wine Country Estate, an iconic 58± acre vineyard property in the heart of Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley. Formerly home to the world-famous Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay, the estate embodies the Carano family’s legacy in both California winemaking and the gaming industry through Eldorado Resorts. This estate is a true reflection of their pursuit of excellence. The two distinctive residences, surrounded by a natural landscape of vineyards and greenery, were previously listed for $5.65 million and are now headed to auction with a starting bid of $1.75 million on Monday, November 17th, at 9:00 a.m. PST.“This estate has been a cherished part of my life since my late husband and I bought it many years ago. The vineyards and the beauty of the land brought us joy and tranquility. I hope the next owners will feel the same inspiration and connection that this place has given us,” says current owner Rhonda Carano.The primary 43.38-acre parcel includes a main residence with four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a pool house, art studio, and two-story barn, surrounded by an 11± acre Alexander Valley Chardonnay vineyard. The adjacent 15-acre parcel includes a guest house with two bedrooms and one full bathroom, offering exceptional privacy and flexibility for family or guests.“The serene property is truly one of a kind. The main residence exudes timeless wine country elegance, while the guest residence provides the perfect retreat for family and friends. The detached art studio and two-story barn add an unmatched level of versatility, offering space for creativity,” said listing agent Stephanie Domenichelli of The Agency RE.Beyond the vineyard, the property features heritage olive trees, a fruit orchard, vibrant gardens, and an in-ground pool with panoramic views of rolling hills and distant mountains. The pool house includes one bedroom, one full bathroom, a workout room, and a temperature-controlled wine cellar. A detached art studio with plumbing and electricity offers additional creative space or a peaceful home office.“Wine Country Estate represents the pinnacle of California wine country living. From its storied Ferrari-Carano legacy to its expansive vineyard acreage and luxury residences, this property is a true masterpiece,” said Scott Kirk of Interluxe Auctions.The Wine Country Estate is being offered in cooperation with Stephanie Domenichelli of The Agency RE. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, November 17th at 9:00 am PST. Previews will be held Friday, November 14th, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, Saturday, November 15th, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, and Sunday, November 16th, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Buyer’s agents are fully protected, and a commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at www.interluxe.com/ca . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment—delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world’s leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit www.Interluxe.com and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

