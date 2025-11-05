BOSS Solutions Delivers Next-Level Security & Trust with SOC 2 Type II Compliance

SOC2 Type 2 BOSS Solutions BOSS SOLUTIONS | Powerful Help Desk Ticketing Systems

BOSS Solutions achieves SOC 2 Type II compliance, reinforcing security, trust, and reliability across IT Service Management and Damage Prevention software.

"SOC 2 Type II compliance is a testament to the rigorous measures ensuring the five trust principles are enforced and achieved on a continuous basis.” — Vishi Raghavan

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOSS Solutions, a leading provider of IT service management and damage prevention software , proudly announces the achievement of delivering security and trust with SOC 2 Type II Compliance. This milestone underscores BOSS Solutions’ unwavering dedication to protecting customer data and maintaining the highest standards of security, availability, and confidentiality.SOC 2 Type II compliance is a cybersecurity compliance framework certification established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It verifies that BOSS Solutions’ internal controls, policies, and procedures meet or exceed industry standards for securely managing customer data. To become SOC 2 Type II compliant, BOSS Solutions underwent an in-depth audit conducted by an independent third-party firm, which evaluated the effectiveness of its security controls over an extended period.“This wasn’t a simple task, but it was an essential step to further demonstrate our commitment to our customers,” said Maha Mahadevan, CEO of BOSS Solutions. “Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance provides our clients with the assurance that we take data security seriously and that our security protocols are continuously monitored and enforced.”As part of the compliance process, BOSS Solutions provided independent auditors with documentation of controls, allowed for system evaluations, and demonstrated that its controls were effectively implemented and maintained. SOC 2 Type II compliance ensures that BOSS Solutions adheres to the Trust Services Criteria outlined in TSP Section 100, including Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.Key highlights of BOSS Solutions’ SOC 2 Type II compliance include:Security: Implementing robust security controls to prevent unauthorized access to customer data.Availability: Systems and processes designed to maintain service uptime and mitigate potential disruptions.Confidentiality: Strict policies to protect sensitive customer information and prevent unauthorized disclosure.Privacy: Compliance with best practices to ensure the responsible handling of personal and business data.Processing Integrity: Implementation of controls to achieve the goal of complete, valid, accurate, timely and authorized system processing."SOC 2 Type II compliance is a testament to the rigorous measures ensuring the five trust principles are enforced and achieved on a continuous basis. The updates we’ve made to our process, policies, and procedures are worth it knowing we can confidently safeguard the security of both our clients and the organizations we partner with," said Vishi Raghavan, Vice President of Software Development with BOSS Solutions."For existing customers, BOSS Solutions’ SOC 2 Type II compliance provides an extra layer of assurance that their data is secure. Organizations looking for an IT service management and damage prevention solution can now confidently partner with BOSS Solutions, knowing that the company meets the highest standards of data integrity and compliance.BOSS Solutions remains dedicated to staying at the forefront of risk management innovation. The company will continue to refine best practices and collaborate with industry experts to uphold the highest standards in data protection. With SOC 2 Type II compliance now in place, BOSS Solutions is well-positioned to serve its growing customer base with confidence, reliability, and a steadfast commitment to confidentiality.For more information about BOSS Solutions and its commitment to security, please visit www.boss-solutions.com . Click here to request a copy of the BOSS SOC 2 Type II report: https://info.boss-solutions.com/-soc2typeii About BOSS SolutionsBOSS Solutions is a leading IT service management and damage prevention software provider, offering innovative solutions that help organizations streamline operations and improve service delivery. With a focus on reliability and customer satisfaction, BOSS Solutions delivers industry-leading software designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses and government agencies.For media inquiries, contact Nicole Benjamin, Digital Marketing Coordinator, at marketing@boss-solutions.com.

BOSSDesk ITSM Help Desk

