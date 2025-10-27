Southern Utah Entrepreneur Dustin Garr Launches Moose Creek Lodge on Alaska’s Kenai River

Fishing from the private docks by the lodge Beautiful setting right on the Kenai River A view of the whole property from above

ST. GEORGE, UTAH, UT, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moose Creek Lodge Opens as Alaska’s Premier Fishing Stay — Founded by Southern Utah Entrepreneur Dustin Garr

Moose Creek Lodge, a newly enhanced lodging destination along the iconic Kenai River, announces its official opening for adventure travelers seeking a comfortable and unforgettable Alaska fishing getaway in 2026. Owned and operated by Southern Utah entrepreneur Dustin Garr and his dad Dennis, Moose Creek Lodge offers guests a rare combination of luxury accommodations and world-class fishing access — all in one place.

Designed for travelers who want the full Alaska experience without the stress of planning every detail, Moose Creek Lodge provides the ideal home base for salmon and trout fishing, wildlife viewing, river adventures, and family exploration. The lodge sits just steps from the river’s edge, giving guests immediate access to some of the best fishing waters in the world.

“At Moose Creek Lodge, your lodging is part of the adventure,” says Dustin Garr, Founder. “Guests wake up to the river outside their door, spend the day reeling in fish, then relax in a comfortable space built for sharing stories and creating memories.”

Comfort-Driven Adventure

Every stay at Moose Creek Lodge includes comfortable lodging with modern amenities tailored to anglers and nature seekers alike. Guests can book a smaller unit for 4-5 people or the whole property for 25-30 people — all designed to bring people together after an exciting day on the water.

Elevated Alaska Packages

Fully furnished lodge rooms & gathering spaces

Access to guided salmon, trout & halibut trips

Professional recommendations and trip planning support

Scenic wildlife excursions and family activities

Lodging options for couples, families & large groups

Book the Alaska Trip You’ve Always Imagined

Moose Creek Lodge is now booking the 2026 season, including peak salmon runs and high-demand summer dates. Availability is limited during prime fishing weeks, and early reservations are encouraged.

Visitors can explore lodging options, trip details and booking information at MooseCreek.com.

