FiJack Entertainment Announces Roster Expansion and Upcoming Releases from Emerging Artists

Good Boy - the new single from Briella Steiner Blood Running from Emily Raff Tennessee Ten by Todd Kieffer Bring It On by Jaden Schumacher

New Faces, New Music: FiJack Entertainment on the Rise

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FiJack Entertainment Expands Roster with Brielle Steiner and Emily RaffFiJack Entertainment is excited to announce the addition of two talented artists, Brielle Steiner and Emily Raff, to its growing roster. Based in the heart of Flyover Country, this artist development firm continues to discover and nurture rising talent, shaping the future of country music with a focus on authenticity and innovation.Over the past three years, FiJack has built a reputation for supporting a new generation of country artists who blend genres and bring unique voices to the stage. Steiner and Raff join established acts like Jaden Schumacher and Todd Kieffer, who recently earned second place at the 2025 Deadwood Songwriters Festival, further strengthening FiJack’s lineup.Brielle Steiner: Nebraska’s New BloodHailing from Lincoln, Nebraska, Brielle Steiner debuted in June with her single “A Better Feeling.” She signed with FiJack Entertainment in July and collaborated with producer-songwriter CR Pendleton on her follow-up, “Good Boy,” released in September. Combining R&B-inspired vocals with modern country production, Steiner made a strong impression at her debut performance at Jeep Fest at the Lake of the Ozarks.The Fijack team has stated that "Brielle’s soulful voice and gritty delivery capture attention instantly, and she’s a natural fit for our vision.”Emily Raff: Central Ohio “Rebel Girl Country”Hailing from Mansfield, Ohio, Emily Raff brings over a decade of Midwest stage experience and a catalog of original songs. Her July single, “Blood Runnin’,” has gained traction as an underground favorite, with her next release, “Good Ones,” set to drop by late October. Currently, Raff is co-headlining the Doin’ My Rounds Tour with Jaden Schumacher, performing in cities like Kansas City, Denver, Deadwood, and Omaha. The tour concludes at FiJack’s Haunted Showcase on October 31 at Bootleggers Inn in Nashville, featuring Layla Tucker, Jaelen Johnston, and Kendall Eugene (of NBC’s The Voice), along with AMC Label Group artist, Amy Kincaid.Todd Kieffer: South Dakota’s “Real Deal”Todd Kieffer joined FiJack after a notable performance at the label’s Nashville Showcase last December. His single “Tennessee Ten” highlights a powerful, resonant voice suited for large venues. His recent second-place finish at the Deadwood Songwriters Festival underscores his growing reputation as a skilled songwriter.Jaden Schumacher: Nashville by way of South DakotaJaden Schumacher remains a cornerstone of FiJack’s roster. His single “Bring It On” is a fan-favorite for line dancing, and his upcoming release, “I Don’t Know Why,” is already generating excitement. Co-headlining the Doin’ My Rounds Tour with Raff, Schumacher showcases FiJack’s commitment to dynamic live performances.Shooter Jaxx: Raw Dirt Country Rock and RollBringing the real and raw spirit of country music out of the Plains States region is Shooter Jaxx. With a sound that channels the grit of Stephen Wilson Jr., ZZ Top, and Blackberry Smoke, Shooter Jaxx is gearing up to release new material, with several fresh tracks set to drop in 2026. Stay tuned!Looking AheadFiJack Entertainment will host showcases in Dallas (this December) and Salt Lake City, Kansas City, and Omaha throughout 2026, continuing to promote its artists and connect with fans. For those interested in discovering new music, exploring artist opportunities, or attending upcoming events, visit http://Fijack.com for the latest updates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.