KC Cameron Releases ‘Better or Worse’ – Title Track and Lead Single from Forthcoming Album

Better Or Worse

KC Cameron Releases New Song

This one hits different” — KC Cameron

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country singer-songwriter and U.S. Army Intelligence Officer KC Cameron has released “Better or Worse,” the title track and lead single from his upcoming album of the same name. The song is available now on all major streaming platforms.The track, described as a raw, introspective cut blending neotraditional country with heartland midcentury guitar undertones, marks a significant moment in Cameron’s evolving career. Known for writing and releasing music while balancing active military service, Cameron recorded the single during a period of transition.“This one hits different,” Cameron said in a brief statement. Listeners can stream or add “Better or Worse” to their playlists immediately. A presave link is available in Cameron’s bio across social platforms.A DualPath Life: Music and Military ServiceCameron’s journey is anything but conventional. A native of Nebraska, he joined the Nebraska National Guard in 2015 and was commissioned as an Intelligence Officer. Over the past decade, he has served multiple tours of active duty, including deployments overseas, where he performed original music for fellow service members on base.While stationed or deployed, Cameron has continued to write, record, and release music—often from remote locations with limited resources. His debut EP, Don’t Get Better, arrived in 2022, followed by Average in 2023. His 2024 single “Hopalong” gained traction among independent country listeners and military communities alike.His sound—rooted in storytelling, steel guitar, and unpolished honesty—has been called “the voice of the modern working-class veteran.”Looking Ahead: 2026 and BeyondCameron has confirmed that 2026 will bring new music deeply informed by his military experience, including songs written during and after deployment. While details remain under wraps, sources close to the project describe the forthcoming album Better or Worse as his most personal and sonically ambitious to date.KC Cameron continues to serve actively in the U.S. Army while pursuing his music career. He performs when duty allows and remains based in the Midwest.Stream “Better or Worse” now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all platforms.3rd Rail and parent company AMC Label Group continue to be proud of this artist and can’t wait to see where he goes in the future.

