Sparrow Creek Records Launches with Flagship Artist Katie Leigh's Uplifting Debut 'Rise and Fall'

Katie Leigh

Rise And Fall - Katie Leigh

FRESH FAITH-BASED ROOTS MUSIC: Sparrow Creek Records Launches with Flagship Artist Katie Leigh’s Uplifting Debut “Rise and Fall”

Katie embodies the heart of Sparrow Creek Records,” the label shares. “She’s authentic, grounded in faith, and passionate about sharing the Gospel’s hope without compromise.”
— Sparrow Creek Records
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparrow Creek Records, a new faith-based label, is set to revitalize Christian music with authentic, heartfelt artistry, introducing its flagship artist, Katie Leigh. With a voice shaped by conviction and raw talent, Leigh’s debut single, Rise and Fall, releases August 19 on all major streaming platforms.

A Musical Journey Rooted in Faith

Katie Leigh’s love for music began at age two, singing at home under the influence of her musical family. Her father, a musician and actor with roots in musical theater, and her grandmother, a lifelong musical inspiration, surrounded her with the sounds of The Beatles, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, and country icons like Bryan White, Shania Twain, Martina McBride, and Faith Hill. From school choirs to elite ensembles like the River City RoundUp Singers, Leigh honed her craft, later fronting a local country cover band for a decade, performing at fairs, festivals, and opening for artists like Jamey Johnson.

After a stint in Nashville producing a three-song EP, Leigh returned home, where a renewed faith reshaped her purpose. Alongside her husband, a bassist who joins her in both concerts and church worship, she embraced a calling to sing for God’s glory.

Rise and Fall: A Song of Surrender

Leigh's debut single, Rise and Fall, is an anthemic blend of rootsy instrumentation and heartfelt lyrics. The song explores the universal struggle of surrendering control and trusting God through life's highs and lows, offering a powerful reminder that God's glory often shines brightest in our hardest moments."Katie embodies the heart of Sparrow Creek Records," the label shares. "She's authentic, grounded in faith, and passionate about sharing the Gospel's hope without compromise."

Sparrow Creek Records: A New Era for Christian Music

Sparrow Creek Records is a sublabel of AMC Label Group headed by Aaron Plaat. For this debut, Sparrow Creek has tapped production/writing duo Them Fly Bros—veteran producer CR Pendleton and emerging talent developer Luke Mills. Together, they craft a sound that honors tradition while resonating with a new generation.

In an industry facing challenges, Sparrow Creek Records is committed to releasing music that is hopeful, enduring, and authentic. With Leigh’s second single, What I’ve Found (In You), already recorded for release later this year, the label is poised to make a lasting impact.

Stream Rise and Fall

Katie Leigh’s Rise and Fall drops August 19 on all major streaming platforms. Follow Sparrow Creek Records and Katie Leigh for updates on her journey and upcoming releases.

Sparrow Creek Records Launches with Flagship Artist Katie Leigh’s Uplifting Debut 'Rise and Fall'

