CodeClouds Announces Partnership With MD Integrations to Deliver End-to-End Telehealth Funnel Infrastructure

CodeClouds partners with MD Integrations

CodeClouds announces a new partnership that will allow them to deliver streamlined prescription processing and faster buildouts of telehealth funnels.

Businesses shouldn’t have to patch together half a dozen tools to deliver safe, compliant telehealth experiences.” — Brian Hill, President of CodeClouds

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodeClouds today announced a strategic partnership with MDIntegrations.com , a leading provider of flexible telemedicine APIs and a nationwide physician network. This collaboration empowers businesses- particularly advertisers, funnel builders, and healthcare-commerce brands- to launch fully operational telehealth funnels with dramatically reduced complexity.As more brands expand into prescription-based offerings such as men’s/women’s health, weight-management, dermatology, and chronic-care products, they often struggle to connect marketing funnels, eCommerce workflows, and physician review systems into a single seamless patient journey. This partnership closes that gap. MD Integrations offers a robust, developer-friendly API that connects digital businesses to licensed providers across the United States. Their platform includes: A compliant physician network, prescription request workflows, e-prescribing and pharmacy integrations, intake, charting, asynchronous medical review, webhooks and flexible routing logic.These capabilities allow businesses to process prescription requisitions without building a clinical backend from scratch.CodeClouds enhances this with expert development, funnel-building, custom integrations, and automation engineering, enabling clients to launch complete telehealth ecosystems- including intake flows, patient dashboards, scheduling, payments, eCommerce logic, and operational automations.Why This Partnership MattersBusinesses launching telehealth funnels typically face a lot of challenges, including managing HIPAA-compliant data handling, routing patients to physicians, ensuring prescriptions flow smoothly to partner pharmacies and integrating with Shopify, WooCommerce, Checkout Champ, or custom checkout systems.The CodeClouds + MD Integrations partnership solves this by providing an end-to-end infrastructure that blends CodeClouds’ e-commerce and automation expertise, MD Integrations’ clinical backend and API flexibility, and custom funnel frameworks optimized for performance marketing.“Businesses shouldn’t have to patch together half a dozen tools to deliver safe, compliant telehealth experiences,” said Brian Hill, President of CodeClouds. “By partnering with MD Integrations, we enable brands to launch and scale medical funnels with the reliability of enterprise infrastructure and the speed marketers need.”About CodeCloudsCodeClouds is a global full-service development company specializing in eCommerce, automation engineering, custom platform integrations, and digital infrastructure for health, wellness, and subscription-based brands. With teams in the U.S., India, New Zealand, and Australia, CodeClouds helps companies build scalable, compliant telehealth systems tailored to their business models.About MD IntegrationsMDIntegrations.com is a telemedicine API and physician-network platform that empowers businesses to integrate secure, compliant clinical services directly into their digital operations. Their API-first approach enables companies to provide medical consultations, prescribe medications, and manage clinical workflows with ease.

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