Modigent Launches Apprenticeship Program to Build Workforce of the Future

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modigent, a national leader in infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions, has officially launched its HVAC and Plumbing Apprenticeship Program. The initiative is intended to build internal capability, attract new talent, and fortify the future of skilled trades within the organization and beyond.First introduced in September 2025, the program provides a structured pathway for new and existing team members to earn credentials and advance their technical careers. It combines immersive online simulation-based learning with hands-on weekly lab sessions, delivered across 12-week semesters.The initiative underscores Modigent’s commitment to workforce development and to building the next generation of skilled trades professionals.“At Modigent, we believe people are at the heart of progress,” said Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent. “Launching this apprenticeship program is one of our most significant investments in workforce development. We’re committed to creating real career paths—providing flexibility, support, and opportunity so our people can grow with us and build a future in the trades.”The program was introduced at select operating companies, with plans to expand to all Modigent companies nationwide. By implementing a unified, scalable apprenticeship model, Modigent aims to standardize training, improve retention, and close the skills gap in the industry.To bring proven training capacity, Modigent has partnered with Interplay Learning. Interplay’s Registered Apprenticeship Program is recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor and state apprenticeship agencies.Susana Sala, Chief People Officer at Modigent, adds: “We know the challenge is real: 70% of U.S. employers report difficulty filling skilled-trade roles.* This underscores why we must invest internally. Our apprenticeship program is designed to meet that need—offering career growth while ensuring we develop the talent pipeline ourselves. I’m proud of how this aligns with our long-term people strategy.”The Modigent Apprenticeship Program reflects the company’s philosophy of investing in people and building sustainable capability from the ground up.For more information about opportunities at Modigent, visit www.modigent.com/people ###About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com/ *Statistic sourced from Remodelers Advantage, “The Skilled Trades Crisis,” which reports 70% of employers struggle to fill skilled-trade roles.

