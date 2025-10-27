Arva Scientists Lead Study Featured on the Cover of Trends in Microbiology Published This Month

Trends in Microbiology Cover October 2025

Arva scientists publish “Microbial Inoculants and Invasions: A Call to Action”, proposing safeguards for microbial inoculant use in regenerative ag.

I am proud of the contributions Dr. Ladau and Dr. Brown are leading to create more sustainable agriculture ecosystems. Capturing the cover is a great honor for our research and data science teams.” — Jay McEntire, CEO of Arva

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arva is thrilled to announce the publication of “Microbial Inoculants and Invasions: A Call to Action,” in Trends in Microbiology, a prestigious scientific journal by two of its scientists, Joshua Ladau, PhD, and Ben Brown, PhD.The article proposes a framework to mitigate the risk potential of invasive species being introduced into soil microbiomes as a result of the increasing and unregulated use of microbial inoculants. While there are benefits to microbial inoculants in promoting plant growth, soil health , and crop resilience, there remains limited understanding of how introduced microbes interact with existing ecosystems. The authors issue a clear call to action — urging the research, regulatory, and agricultural communities to collaborate in building safeguards and predictive tools to minimize unintended ecological impacts while ensuring that we continue to reap the benefits of microbial inoculants.The journal has chosen to feature this article on the cover of its October 2025 issue.“I am proud of the research contributions Dr. Ladau and Dr. Brown are leading to further our understanding of how best to create a more sustainable agriculture ecosystem,” said Jay McEntire, CEO of Arva. “Capturing the cover of Trends in Microbiology is a great honor for our research and data science teams.”At Arva, this perspective reinforces the company’s broader mission: to connect farmers and supply chains through transparent, measurable, and science-based data. By combining agronomic expertise with advanced AI through its CropForce ™ platform, Arva quantifies field-level outcomes to support yield optimization, risk reduction, and provide environmental solutions. The new study provides a scientific foundation for the evolution of CropForce’s data‑driven regenerative practice quantification.Read the full article here: “Microbial Inoculants and Invasions: A Call to Action” ###Arva Intelligence (Arva) is a data-driven company that connects farmers and companies to scale regenerative agriculture. Arva enables corporate partners to meet sustainability goals through actionable, supplier-specific data and traceable sustainability outcomes. Founded by farmers and rooted in science, Arva has helped partners regenerate over 2.6 million acres across 8 countries. Learn more at www.arva.com

