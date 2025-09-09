Arva and NatureMetrics Announce Partnership to Deliver Nature Intelligence Solutions for Climate and Biodiversity

Arva Research Farm, Arkansas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arva, a leading regenerative agriculture solutions provider, and NatureMetrics, an innovator in biodiversity measurement, announced today a strategic partnership to provide a comprehensive nature intelligence solution designed to improve soil health , enhance biodiversity, and accelerate climate solutions.Arva and NatureMetrics, are joining forces to pioneer a next-generation ecological impact assessment focused on agricultural supply chains.Advancing Nature-Based SolutionsThe collaboration combines Arva’s expertise in regenerative agriculture and climate-smart land management with NatureMetrics’ advanced biodiversity assessment capabilities. Together, the companies will deliver integrated services that enable corporate clients worldwide to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, restore ecosystems, and manage landscapes for long-term resilience.Arva brings its Arva Ground Type™ (AGT) technologies, a global soil stratification machine learning engine. AGT identifies soil carbon and soil health potential, enabling the creation of high-integrity environmental assets underwritten to the highest global standards.NatureMetrics contributes its biodiversity measurement technologies, including environmental DNA (eDNA), metagenomics, bioacoustics, and geospatial analysis, providing unmatched insights into microbial and native species across landscapes.Global Reach, Complementary StrengthsBoth companies serve multinational corporations seeking to transform their environmental landscapes and agricultural supply chains by reducing Scope 3 emissions . While Arva focuses on nature-based solutions that reduce or remove GHG emissions through regenerative agriculture and restoration of native lands, NatureMetrics empowers organizations to assess, monitor, and enhance biodiversity across diverse habitats.The partnership also leverages each company’s current geographic strengths:Arva has a strong presence across North and South America.NatureMetrics has a robust footprint in Europe and Asia.This complementary reach will allow the joint offering to serve corporate clients across every major region.Driving Climate Impact and Biodiversity GainsBy uniting soil health innovation with biodiversity intelligence, the partnership positions Arva and NatureMetrics at the forefront of delivering measurable, verifiable climate and nature outcomes. This combined capability supports corporations in aligning with global frameworks such as the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), Science Based Targets for Nature (SBTN), and voluntary carbon and biodiversity markets."The health of our soils is the foundation of climate resilience and food security," said Jay McEntire, CEO of Arva. "By combining our ability to stratify and quantify soil carbon potential with NatureMetrics’ biodiversity intelligence, we are equipping global corporations with the tools they need to drive meaningful change in both climate and nature.""Businesses today are looking for integrated solutions that address both climate and biodiversity challenges," added Dimple Patel, CEO of NatureMetrics. "Together with Arva, we can provide the full spectrum of nature intelligence,from soil carbon to species diversity,that empowers organizations to transform their supply chains and landscapes for the benefit of people and the planet."About ArvaArva develops nature-based solutions that transform agriculture into a climate solution. Its Arva Ground Type™ (AGT) technologies stratify global soils to quantify carbon and soil health potential, enabling the creation of high-integrity environmental assets that meet the highest international standards. Arva operates primarily across North and South America. Learn more at www.arva.com About NatureMetricsNatureMetrics is a global leader in biodiversity measurement, pioneering the use of eDNA, metagenomics, bioacoustics, and geospatial analysis to assess ecosystems at scale. With a strong presence in Europe and Asia, NatureMetrics helps corporations and institutions measure, monitor, and improve biodiversity across landscapes and supply chains. Learn more at www.naturemetrics.com

